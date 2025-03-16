Business

Starbucks Ordered To Pay $50 Million After Hot Drink Spill Causes Severe Burns

Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million to a California drive-through customer who suffered severe burns from a spilled hot drink.

Michael Garcia was handed a tray of venti-sized drinks at a Starbucks drive-through on Feb. 8, 2020. As Garcia took the tray, one of the drinks, which had not been properly secured by the barista, spilled and caused severe burns to his genitals.

Garcia, who required skin grafts and other medical procedures, underwent life-changing surgeries as a result of the burns. His lawyers successfully argued that the barista's failure to secure the drink in the tray directly led to the spill and subsequent injuries. The lawsuit claimed that Starbucks breached its duty of care to ensure customer safety. A Los Angeles County jury agreed, awarding Garcia a substantial payout.

"This jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility," said one of Garcia's attorneys, Nick Rowley, in a statement to The Associated Press.

While the jury awarded Garcia $50 million, three jurors dissented and argued that the payout should be $125 million, according to Garcia's attorney, Nicholas Rowley, as reported by the Daily Journal.

Starbucks, based in Seattle, disagreed with the jury's decision and announced plans to appeal the verdict.

"We disagree with the jury's decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive," the company stated in a response to the media. They also emphasized their commitment to maintaining "the highest safety standards" in handling hot drinks.

In its defense, Starbucks contended that Garcia's actions contributed to the spill, claiming he failed to exercise ordinary care. The incident occurred at the company's location at 1789 West Jefferson Blvd.

Before trial, Starbucks offered $3 million to settle the case and later raised the offer to $30 million. Garcia initially agreed to settle under the condition that the company apologize and revise its safety standards. However, Starbucks refused to meet those terms, according to Rowley.

The verdict highlights the importance of safety standards and has placed a spotlight on the risks of handling hot beverages in drive-throughs.

Starbucks
