Southwest Airlines Offers $67 Tickets on Select Flights in Meme-Inspired Sale

Southwest Airlines is offering $67 one-way economy tickets on select domestic flights in a limited promotion it calls the "Trendiest. Sale. Ever."

The airline says the deal is inspired by the viral "6-7" internet trend that has spread across social media, classrooms, and pop culture, especially among kids and teens.

The discounted fares apply to flights within the continental United States on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel dates run from January 6 through March 4, 2026, according to the airline's terms and conditions.

Tickets must be booked during a short window that closes on December 18, 2025, and travelers must purchase at least 21 days in advance.

Southwest said the sale is a fun way to connect with younger travelers while still delivering value.

Ashley Bain, a spokesperson for the airline, said the company has long believed in keeping its work serious but not taking itself too seriously. She explained that the airline wanted to lean into the trend while sharing a good deal with customers.

According to FoxBusiness, the "6-7" phrase became popular after appearing in the viral song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by rapper Jamille Edwards, also known as Skrilla.

Since then, the saying has shown up widely online and even made an appearance on "South Park." Dictionary.com later named "6-7" its word of the year, calling it a reflection of social trends that shaped the year.

Southwest Airlines is hopping on a trend, offering $67 dollar flights (until tomorrow). @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/dl5mGUZjwy — Ashonti Ford (@AshontiFordTV) December 17, 2025

$67 Southwest Tickets Have Restrictions

While the sale price is eye-catching, there are limits. Southwest noted that seats, travel days, and routes are restricted, and fares may be higher during busy travel times and holidays.

The $67 tickets are basic economy fares, which are nonchangeable and nonrefundable, except under the airline's standard 24-hour cancellation policy, ABC7 reported.

Southwest confirmed that basic economy tickets under this promotion do not include checked bag fees, staying consistent with the airline's long-standing baggage policy. However, travelers should expect different experiences depending on when they fly.

The airline plans to roll out its new assigned seating policy starting January 27, meaning passengers flying earlier in the sale period may still experience the final days of open seating.

The promotion also comes during a period of change for the airline, as it tests new customer features and responds to shifting travel habits.

Bain added that while the company jokingly hopes the "6-7" trend fades by the end of 2025, it is watching closely to see if it continues into 2026.

Originally published on vcpost.com