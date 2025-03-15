World

Putin, Maduro Vow To Boost Ties In Wake Of Trump Sanctions

By AFP news
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 14, 2025.
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 14, 2025. AFP

The presidents of Russia and Venezuela announced plans to increase energy cooperation on Friday after Washington ordered US oil giant Chevron to pull out of the Caribbean country.

In a video call with his Venezuelan counterpart that was broadcast by Venezuelan state TV, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the two countries were "strategic partners" and plan to expand ties.

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, whose claim to have won a third term in July 2024 elections has been rejected by much of the international community, said the two countries had taken their ties "to the highest level in several domains," including energy cooperation.

Last month, US President Donald Trump revoked a sanctions waiver permitting Chevron to operate in Venezuela, removing a crucial source of revenue for the country's sanctions-hit economy.

Trump accused Maduro of failing to live up to his promise to a US envoy, who visited Caracas in January, to take back deported Venezuelans.

The envoy's visit had been welcomed by Maduro's authoritarian leftist administration as a sign of a possible reset of relations with Washington under Trump's second presidency after years of tensions.

Trump poured cold water on those hopes by tightening sanctions he had imposed on Venezuela during his first term that had been partially softened by his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Putin is one of the few world leaders to have recognized Maduro's re-election.

The United States and several other world powers have said they believe the opposition's candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was the rightful winner of the vote, which triggered riots that were harshly suppressed by Venezuelan security forces.

Venezuela's late leftist anti-US firebrand Hugo Chavez cultivated close ties with Moscow during his 1999-2013 presidency, which Maduro has expanded.

He has notably refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin on Friday invited Maduro to visit Moscow on May 9, when Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with a huge military parade.

Tags
Putin
Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
Anthony Robinson
Louisiana Teen 'Ran Down And Shot' While Getting Off Bus After School
Spending cuts pressed by US President Donald Trump have angered Democrats, who are considering blocking the funding bill
US Shutdown Threat Piles Pressure On Government Hit By Trump Cuts
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond