World

United G7 Warns Russia To Back Ukraine Truce

By Shaun Tandon and Ben Simon
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during the G7 meeting of foreign ministers in Quebec
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during the G7 meeting of foreign ministers in Quebec AFP

The Group of Seven powers Friday warned Russia of new sanctions unless it accepts a ceasefire with Ukraine, in a forceful show of unity after President Donald Trump rattled the club of democracies.

Meeting at a rustic hotel in rural Quebec, G7 foreign ministers also backed Ukraine's fight for its "territorial integrity" and spoke of Russia's "aggression," terminology earlier eschewed by Trump as he reached out to Moscow.

The consensus on Ukraine came despite mounting tension within the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- as Trump slaps punishing tariffs on both friends and foes and questions the very sovereignty of host Canada.

A G7 statement backed a US-led call for a 30-day truce embraced by Ukraine and "called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully."

"They discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means," such as using frozen Russian assets.

The Group of Seven also noted the "need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression."

It did not elaborate further, and Trump has closed the door on admitting Ukraine into NATO, an idea loathed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Trump did not want to impose further sanctions on Russia but "the US has these options available" if needed.

Hailing the rapid US-led diplomacy in recent days, Rubio said "there's reason to be cautiously optimistic" about securing a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump since his return to power has stunned allies by reopening dialogue with Putin and briefly cutting off US aid and intelligence sharing that has been vital to Ukraine since Russia invaded three years ago.

But the diplomatic picture changed dramatically Tuesday when Rubio and Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz met Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainians, eager to restore the relationship after a disastrous visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed a US call for a 30-day proposal, which a Trump envoy then presented to Moscow.

Putin said Thursday that he generally backed the truce but wanted more clarification, leading Germany and Ukraine to accuse him of a delaying tactic.

Despite Trump's taunting of Canada, Rubio hailed Foreign Minister Melanie Joly for doing a "great job" in reaching a "strong statement" by the G7.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy applauded what he called "unity that now is the time for a ceasefire with no conditions."

"I think that there is a coalition of the willing emerging to give Ukraine the security architecture and arrangements that they need," Lammy told AFP in a pooled interview.

Joly also voiced satisfaction at the "strong G7 unity" and said: "Ultimately, the ball is now in Russia's court."

But Joly -- who left early for Ottawa to attend Mark Carney's swearing in as Canada's new prime minister -- noted that divisions remained on Trump's tariffs push.

She also said she sought solidarity faced with bellicose language by Trump, who has mocked Canada as the 51st US state and just Thursday quipped that national anthem "O Canada" would sound nice as a state song.

G7 colleagues had taken Trump's remarks "in humorous way," Joly said.

"But I said to them, this is not a joke. Canadians are anxious. Canadians are proud people, and you are here in a sovereign country," she said.

The G7 statement also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel ramps up pressure on Hamas after a teetering US-backed deal froze the deadly war.

The statement called for "unhindered humanitarian aid" into Gaza after Israel cut off supplies and electricity to Gaza in a bid to pressure Hamas.

It marks a possible shift by the Trump administration, which has strongly backed Israel and not criticized such moves, despite the potential impact on civilians.

Tags
Russia, Ukraine
Most Read
Arkansas Pastor Attempted to Remove Demon From Toddler, Meth Session With Mother and Parishioners

Dane Paulsen Update: Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Siletz River After 10-Day Search

Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home
I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin
Spending cuts pressed by US President Donald Trump have angered Democrats, who are considering blocking the funding bill
US Shutdown Threat Piles Pressure On Government Hit By Trump Cuts
Anthony Robinson
Louisiana Teen 'Ran Down And Shot' While Getting Off Bus After School
Ukraine Russia peace plan
Ukraine Ready To Agree To 30-Day Ceasefire With Russia
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond