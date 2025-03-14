United G7 Warns Russia To Back Ukraine Truce

The Group of Seven powers Friday warned Russia of new sanctions unless it accepts a ceasefire with Ukraine, in a forceful show of unity after President Donald Trump rattled the club of democracies.

Meeting at a rustic hotel in rural Quebec, G7 foreign ministers also backed Ukraine's fight for its "territorial integrity" and spoke of Russia's "aggression," terminology earlier eschewed by Trump as he reached out to Moscow.

The consensus on Ukraine came despite mounting tension within the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- as Trump slaps punishing tariffs on both friends and foes and questions the very sovereignty of host Canada.

A G7 statement backed a US-led call for a 30-day truce embraced by Ukraine and "called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully."

"They discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means," such as using frozen Russian assets.

The Group of Seven also noted the "need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression."

It did not elaborate further, and Trump has closed the door on admitting Ukraine into NATO, an idea loathed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Trump did not want to impose further sanctions on Russia but "the US has these options available" if needed.

Hailing the rapid US-led diplomacy in recent days, Rubio said "there's reason to be cautiously optimistic" about securing a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump since his return to power has stunned allies by reopening dialogue with Putin and briefly cutting off US aid and intelligence sharing that has been vital to Ukraine since Russia invaded three years ago.

But the diplomatic picture changed dramatically Tuesday when Rubio and Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz met Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainians, eager to restore the relationship after a disastrous visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed a US call for a 30-day proposal, which a Trump envoy then presented to Moscow.

Putin said Thursday that he generally backed the truce but wanted more clarification, leading Germany and Ukraine to accuse him of a delaying tactic.

Despite Trump's taunting of Canada, Rubio hailed Foreign Minister Melanie Joly for doing a "great job" in reaching a "strong statement" by the G7.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy applauded what he called "unity that now is the time for a ceasefire with no conditions."

"I think that there is a coalition of the willing emerging to give Ukraine the security architecture and arrangements that they need," Lammy told AFP in a pooled interview.

Joly also voiced satisfaction at the "strong G7 unity" and said: "Ultimately, the ball is now in Russia's court."

But Joly -- who left early for Ottawa to attend Mark Carney's swearing in as Canada's new prime minister -- noted that divisions remained on Trump's tariffs push.

She also said she sought solidarity faced with bellicose language by Trump, who has mocked Canada as the 51st US state and just Thursday quipped that national anthem "O Canada" would sound nice as a state song.

G7 colleagues had taken Trump's remarks "in humorous way," Joly said.

"But I said to them, this is not a joke. Canadians are anxious. Canadians are proud people, and you are here in a sovereign country," she said.

The G7 statement also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel ramps up pressure on Hamas after a teetering US-backed deal froze the deadly war.

The statement called for "unhindered humanitarian aid" into Gaza after Israel cut off supplies and electricity to Gaza in a bid to pressure Hamas.

It marks a possible shift by the Trump administration, which has strongly backed Israel and not criticized such moves, despite the potential impact on civilians.