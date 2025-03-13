U.S. International Relations

Ukraine Ceasefire Bid, Trade War To Dominate As G7 Diplomats Meet

By Shaun TANDON, Ben Simon
Aerial view of the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, in Charlevoix, Canada, the venue for the G7 foreign ministers meeting in March 2025
Aerial view of the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, in Charlevoix, Canada, the venue for the G7 foreign ministers meeting in March 2025 AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet his Canadian counterpart at a G7 gathering Thursday, but discussion of American annexation threats has been ruled off-limits at talks expected to be dominated by efforts to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Rubio arrived in the town of Charlevoix on the banks of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday for meetings with foreign ministers from the club of the world's industrialized democracies.

He is expected to brief on the US-led effort to pause three years of bloodshed in the Russia-Ukraine war, after meeting envoys from Kyiv in the Saudi port town of Jeddah earlier in the week.

President Donald Trump has voiced hope that US negotiators in Moscow will be able to secure a ceasefire, with officials saying the United States wants Russia to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities.

The Kremlin has said it was awaiting details of a proposed truce, while Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to embrace a deal, and the United States had indicated it would issue a "strong" response if Russia refuses an accord.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said the G7 needs to focus on "ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace."

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she expected her talks with Rubio will be centered on "Ukraine and the ceasefire that's on the table."

But when asked about Trump's repeated comments about his desire to absorb Canada into the United States, Joly told reporters "Canadian sovereignty is not negotiable."

During a stop in Ireland en route to Canada, Rubio said the G7 "isn't a meeting about how we're going to take over Canada."

Trump's actions since returning to power in January have shaken US relations with traditional allies.

His sweeping 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports came into effect Wednesday, prompting immediate retaliation from major US trading partners.

The European Union swiftly unveiled counter-tariffs hitting about $28 billion of US goods in stages from April, while Canada announced additional levies on $20.7 billion of American products from Thursday.

Canada has previously imposed 25 percent tariffs on $20.8 billion of American goods in response to US levies on certain Canadian imports.

Joly said she intends to raise the issue of tariffs in "every single meeting" at the G7.

Rubio said he expected his counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to set aside any frustration over Trump's trade policies to work on shared goals.

The steel and aluminum tariffs are anchored to national security concerns, he said Wednesday.

"Every country in the world we expect will act in their national interest," he added.

"I think it is quite possible that we could do these things and at the same time deal in a constructive way with our allies and friends," Rubio said.

"That's what I expect out of the G7 and Canada."

The three-day meeting in Charlevoix will also touch on the G7's role in dealing with China and the Middle East, among other subjects.

It comes ahead of a G7 leaders' summit in the Canadian province of Alberta in June.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) disembarks from a military airplane upon arrival in Quebec City, Canada ahead of a G7 meeting in Charlevoix
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) disembarks from a military airplane upon arrival in Quebec City, Canada ahead of a G7 meeting in Charlevoix AFP
Tags
Ukraine, Ceasefire
Most Read
Arkansas Pastor Attempted to Remove Demon From Toddler, Meth Session With Mother and Parishioners

Dane Paulsen Update: Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Siletz River After 10-Day Search

US DOJ Files War Crime Charges Against Russians; American Victim Shares His Traumatizing Experience During Captivity
Russia Used Old Gas Pipeline To Launch Surprise Attack On Ukrainian Troops In Kursk
Russia has been hit by a string of mysterious assassinations since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022
Ukraine Targets North Korean Soldiers With Psychological Warfare Leaflets To Encourage Surrender
U.S. House Of Representatives Votes On Impeachment Of President Donald Trump
House Moves To Avert Government Shutdown, Advances Funding Bill Before Friday Deadline
Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie's Baby Mama Buries 5-Year-Old Daughter In Gucci From Head To Toe
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond

Real Time Analytics