Entertainment

Jay-Z Accuser Admitted Rapper Never Assaulted Her In Audio Captured By Private Investigator: Report


Jay-Z
Enstarz

A woman who previously accused Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old has been caught on tape allegedly admitting that her claims were false.

The audio recording, obtained by ABC News, was captured by private investigators and appears to contradict the lawsuit she filed in December with attorney Tony Buzbee.

In the recording, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, acknowledges that Jay-Z was present at the event in question but insists that he never engaged in any sexual activity with her. When asked why she included Jay-Z in her lawsuit, she responds that Buzbee "pushed" her to do so. Buzbee, however, denies coercing her into making any false claims.

Buzbee provided ABC News with his own recording of a conversation with Jane Doe, in which he challenges her about the retraction claims. In response, she states that she never withdrew her allegations.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, commented on the situation, telling ABC News that his client is optimistic this new evidence will finally put an end to the distress caused by these accusations.

Diddy and Jay-Z
Diddy and Jay-Z Enstarz

Private investigator Charlotte Henderson previously disclosed in an affidavit that she met with Jane Doe at her home in Alabama on February 21, 2025. Henderson clarified that she was not working for Jay-Z or his legal team during the investigation but did not specify who, if anyone, had commissioned her to look into the case.

The original lawsuit, which also implicated Diddy in alleged drugging and sexual assault, was dismissed in February. However, when filing for dismissal, Jane Doe reaffirmed all the accusations detailed in her suit. In response, Jay-Z has filed a defamation lawsuit against both Jane Doe and Buzbee.

Jessica Biel, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange
Jessica Biel, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange Enstarz

Buzbee responded to inquiries about the leaked audio, stating, "The tape is a fraud. They tormented and harassed and tricked that poor woman and took what she said out of context and secretly recorded her. She stands by her claim that Jay-Z assaulted her. She has never wavered on that point once."

Originally published on Enstarz

Tags
Jay-z
© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Arkansas Pastor Attempted to Remove Demon From Toddler, Meth Session With Mother and Parishioners

Dane Paulsen Update: Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Siletz River After 10-Day Search

US DOJ Files War Crime Charges Against Russians; American Victim Shares His Traumatizing Experience During Captivity
Russia Used Old Gas Pipeline To Launch Surprise Attack On Ukrainian Troops In Kursk
Russia has been hit by a string of mysterious assassinations since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022
Ukraine Targets North Korean Soldiers With Psychological Warfare Leaflets To Encourage Surrender
U.S. House Of Representatives Votes On Impeachment Of President Donald Trump
House Moves To Avert Government Shutdown, Advances Funding Bill Before Friday Deadline
Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie's Baby Mama Buries 5-Year-Old Daughter In Gucci From Head To Toe
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond

Real Time Analytics