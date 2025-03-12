Jay-Z Accuser Admitted Rapper Never Assaulted Her In Audio Captured By Private Investigator: Report

A woman who previously accused Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old has been caught on tape allegedly admitting that her claims were false.

The audio recording, obtained by ABC News, was captured by private investigators and appears to contradict the lawsuit she filed in December with attorney Tony Buzbee.

In the recording, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, acknowledges that Jay-Z was present at the event in question but insists that he never engaged in any sexual activity with her. When asked why she included Jay-Z in her lawsuit, she responds that Buzbee "pushed" her to do so. Buzbee, however, denies coercing her into making any false claims.

After the sexual assault lawsuit against Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter was dismissed, his attorney speaks exclusively to @ABC News about why the rapper is suing his accuser for defamation.



Aaron Katersky has the latest. https://t.co/a2h74cLwIp pic.twitter.com/MXNeq3w1Mt — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2025

Buzbee provided ABC News with his own recording of a conversation with Jane Doe, in which he challenges her about the retraction claims. In response, she states that she never withdrew her allegations.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, commented on the situation, telling ABC News that his client is optimistic this new evidence will finally put an end to the distress caused by these accusations.

Private investigator Charlotte Henderson previously disclosed in an affidavit that she met with Jane Doe at her home in Alabama on February 21, 2025. Henderson clarified that she was not working for Jay-Z or his legal team during the investigation but did not specify who, if anyone, had commissioned her to look into the case.

The original lawsuit, which also implicated Diddy in alleged drugging and sexual assault, was dismissed in February. However, when filing for dismissal, Jane Doe reaffirmed all the accusations detailed in her suit. In response, Jay-Z has filed a defamation lawsuit against both Jane Doe and Buzbee.

Buzbee responded to inquiries about the leaked audio, stating, "The tape is a fraud. They tormented and harassed and tricked that poor woman and took what she said out of context and secretly recorded her. She stands by her claim that Jay-Z assaulted her. She has never wavered on that point once."

Originally published on Enstarz