Singer Wheesung Dead At 43, Cause Of Death Unknown

South Korean singer Choi Whee-sung, widely known by his stage name Wheesung, was found dead at his home in Seoul on Monday, March 10.

The 43-year-old artist was discovered unresponsive in his apartment in the Gwangjin District at approximately 6:29 p.m. local time. His mother, who resides in the same building, had called emergency services after being unable to reach him earlier in the day.

Wheesung's agency, Tajoy Entertainment, confirmed his passing in a statement, revealing that he was found in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. That said, the exact cause of death remains unknown, and authorities are investigating the circumstances. Police have stated there were no signs of foul play at the scene, but they are considering possibilities such as suicide or overdose. An autopsy is expected to provide further clarity.

Wheesung, who debuted in 2002 with the album Like a Movie, was celebrated for his powerful vocals and emotional ballads. Over his two-decade career, he released numerous hits, including "Insomnia," "Heartsore Story," and "With Me," earning him a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. He also contributed as a songwriter for popular tracks by artists like TWICE, Ailee, and T-ara, solidifying his influence in the K-pop industry.

However, his career faced challenges in recent years. In 2021, Wheesung was convicted of illegal propofol use, a powerful anesthetic, and received a one-year suspended prison sentence. Despite this setback, he continued to perform, though his popularity never fully recovered.

Fans and fellow artists have poured in tributes, with many expressing shock and sadness over his sudden death. Rapper Verbal Jint and singer Yun Min-soo were among those who shared heartfelt messages on social media, remembering Wheesung's talent and dedication to music.

At the time of his passing, Wheesung was preparing for a joint concert with singer KCM, titled "The Story," scheduled for March 15 in Daegu. His final Instagram post, shared on March 6, reflected his anticipation for the event, with the caption, "Diet complete. See you on March 15."

