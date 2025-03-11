Apple: iOS 19 Design Overhaul Is Reportedly Coming: iPhone, iPad, Mac To Get Massive Upgrades

Over the years, the look of Apple's operating systems has changed exponentially and has been either a hit or miss amongst users.

Reports are now claiming that the upcoming iOS 19 will get a dramatic change in its design this year. According to reports, this change applies to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Plans a Design Overhaul for iOS 19 As Per Reports

A new report from Bloomberg shares the rumored plans of Apple to bring big changes to the iOS 19 and company are getting a design overhaul this year. This will include the next-gen versions for other devices, including the iPadOS 19 and the macOS 16.

The report said that Apple will focus on the everyday user experiences on its operating systems, including the design update to icon styles, apps, menus, windows, system buttons, and more.

Moreover, Bloomberg claimed that Apple wants to make it simpler for people to use Apple's interfaces on the operating system level, focusing on developing a more consistent look across its software ecosystem and taking design inspiration from the visionOS.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac to Get OS Redesign This Year

As Apple is focusing on revamping the entire software ecosystem this year, it means that all eligible iPhones, iPads, and Mac will get a significant change to its design.

As noted by The Verge, Apple will transform the look of its operating systems this year, making it the biggest change since iOS 7 and macOS Big Sur. The changes are expected to be announced this WWDC 2025.

Apple's iOS 19 Rumors: Big Changes Are Coming

As early as July 2024, there were rumors about Apple already working on the development of its next-generation operating system, the iOS 19. According to the reports, the next-gen OS from Apple will bring significant changes.

Moreover, rumors have also said that iOS 19 is codenamed "Luck" and it is regarded as the "Luck" project. Certain apps will reportedly be the focus, including the built-in Camera app of the device and Siri.

However, Apple recently confirmed that Siri's more personalized experiences have already been delayed for at least a year, with its earliest arrival being in 2026 with iOS 20.

Originally published on Tech Times