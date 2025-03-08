Kanye West Ends Legal Fight With Some Ex-Donda Academy Staffers Before Trial

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has settled several lawsuits filed by former teachers of his ill-fated Donda Academy just weeks before the case was set to go to trial.

The 47-year-old rapper reached a conditional settlement with former assistant principal Isaiah Meadows and teachers Cecilia Hailey, Chekarey Byers, and Timanii Meeks, who had sued West in 2023 over wrongful termination and unpaid wages.

According to court documents, West now has 45 days to fulfill the terms of the agreement, after which the teachers will request that the Los Angeles Superior Court dismiss the case, RollingStone said.

This legal battle stems from Donda Academy, a private Christian school West opened in 2022 with the vision of creating a unique educational experience for his children and other students.

The school initially gained attention for its innovative curriculum, which included parkour classes, and for recruiting a high-profile basketball team.

However, Donda Academy faced scrutiny due to its lack of accreditation and controversial management style. Staff and families were concerned about safety violations and questionable practices.

According to People, Hailey and Byers, a mother-daughter duo, were the first to file a lawsuit in spring 2023, claiming the school failed to meet educational and safety standards.

They described conditions at Donda Academy as unsafe and improperly managed, including issues such as the lack of a school nurse, unqualified staff, and inadequate nutrition for students.

The lawsuit alleged that when Hailey raised concerns, she and Byers were wrongfully terminated.

Timanii Meeks joined the lawsuit later, claiming that West imposed unusual rules on students and teachers, such as forbidding the use of chairs and forcing children to sit on foam cushions or stand during lessons.

The lawsuit also stated that West's personal preferences led to health hazards, such as leaving a skylight open and causing mold issues in classrooms.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs accused West of not paying them fairly, claiming that their wages were either withheld or improperly paid.

Despite the settlement, Kanye West still faces other legal challenges. In late February, he was sanctioned for failing to comply with court orders in a separate discrimination case brought by ex-employee Trevor Phillips. In that case, West was ordered to attend a deposition.

The closure of Donda Academy in June 2024 added to the chaos surrounding West's educational project. While the school promised a "world-class education," the reality for many involved was much different.

