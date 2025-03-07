Entertainment

G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Update: First Suspect Arrested, Second Still At Large


Authorities announced that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter, R'Mani.

TMZ has reported that 24-year-old Adonis Robinson is now in police custody in Livingston, Texas, around 75 miles north of Houston. According to Forrest Hills Police Chief David Hernandez, the arrest was facilitated by the Forrest Hills Police Department's intelligence unit. However, it was not clear how authorities found Robinson.

Jakobe Russell, 21, the second suspect, remains on the loose.

Car Wash Shooting

G$ Lil Ronnie, born Ronnie Smith, was shot to death Monday with his daughter while celebrating R'Mani's birthday at a car wash in Forrest Hills, beneath a Fort Worth suburb.

Authorities said two suspects got out of a white Kia and shot at the car, killing R'Mani and injuring the rapper. The men then chased Smith around the parking lot before shooting him, authorities said, citing surveillance footage.

Officers responding to the scene attempted life-saving measures, but both victims succumbed to their injuries.

Police named Robinson and Russell as suspects Wednesday and obtained capital murder warrants for their arrest. Condemnation of the assault was swift from Chief Hernandez at a press conference, who called the assailants "cowards."

"They're scared. They're cowards. They're hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they're at? Let us know."

At the time, police said they had not established a motive but were looking into whether the suspects knew the victims before the shooting. Hernandez said, "It's all part of the investigation."

"Like I said earlier, we are in a fact-finding phase. Everything that's been put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers."

Criminal Histories Revealed

Robinson is a registered sex offender and was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in August, investigators say. Russell was also previously convicted of several different crimes, including multiple assaults — one of which was against a pregnant woman — in 2023.

Law enforcement is still looking for Russell, urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to reach out.

Originally published on Music Times

