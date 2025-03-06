U.S. Immigration

Democrats Rush To Defend Fellow Lawmaker After Republicans Call Him 'Illegal Immigrant'


Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat is expected to lead the CHC Latin Times

Democrats have rushed to defend Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) after the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) referred him as an "illegal immigrant" on social media Wednesday after the congressman criticized President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The fiery exchange occurred on X and began when the New York representative posted a Spanish-written rebuttal to Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night, in which he argued that the economic strategies of the Trump administration "are actually higher costs for us, but more money for his billionaire buddies."

"My people, although we have been here for 20 generations, 20 years or 20 days, we all came to the United States of America for the American dream— the possibility to achieve a better life and create a better future for our children by working hard, embracing diversity and taking the opportunity this great nation gives us all," Espaillat said in Spanish.

He also accused Trump of creating an "environment of fear among the immigrant community" and voiced his opposition to tariffs, proposed tax cuts and the recent reduction of the federal workforce. He often refocused his speech to immigration.

The NRCC quickly responded, calling Espaillat an undocumented migrant and denouncing Democrats for opposing the president's immigration agenda.

"Democrats literally choose an illegal immigrant to give their response to President Trump's address." the post read. "Predictably, this radical called Trump's presidency a 'reign of terror.'"

"Democrats couldn't be more disconnected from the American people," the post continued.

Espaillat is the first Dominican-American politician and former undocumented migrant to serve in Congress. His family came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and briefly overstayed their tourist visa, but obtained green cards shortly after. Being a citizen is also a requirement to serve in Congress.

Following the NRCC's post, Espaillat's Democratic colleagues flooded social media in defense of the Congressman. Espaillat's office did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, led by Espaillat, denounced the committee's comments, claiming it spouted xenophobic rhetoric. The Congressman later reposted the CHC's statement.

"This xenophobic rhetoric from Trump Republicans proves that you can follow the law, get your papers, become a citizen, get elected to Congress— swear multiple oaths to protect and defend the Constitution— and all you will ever be to Trump Republicans: an 'illegal immigrant,'" the CHC posted on X.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), a fellow Latino, said "whoever is the intern @NRCC that tweeted this racist s--t needs to be fired."

Similarly, the newly elected Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said the GOP "isn't even trying to hide its racism anymore."

"With Speaker @MikeJohnson leading the charge, they wear their bigotry like a badge of honor— absolutely despicable! @RepEspaillat is a sitting member of Congress, an American citizen, and a dedicated public servant," Martin said on X.

But despite the criticism, the GOP doubled down on their message, responding to a post from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul calling the comments "vile, ignorant, and racist."

"Democrats caring more about policing words and fighting facts instead of policing our border and fighting crime shows just how out of touch they are," said NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella.

