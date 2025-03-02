Kieran Culkin Kids: 'A Real Pain' Actor Holds Wife Jazz Charton To Baby Promise During Oscars Speech

Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday for his role in Jesse Eisenberg's film A Real Pain—and used his acceptance speech to remind his wife, Jazz Charton, of a promise she made about expanding their family.

The Succession star, 42, shared a celebratory kiss with Charton, 36, before stepping onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where he delivered a characteristically quirky and heartfelt speech.

"This is—please don't play the music because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz," Culkin began, before recounting a conversation the couple had about having more children.

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, I would, she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win, but then people came up to her and were like, you know, really annoying her, I think, I think it got to her, but anyway."

He continued with a humorous anecdote: "After the show, we're walking through a parking lot, she's holding the Emmy, we're trying to find a car. Emily, you were there, so you're a witness, and she goes, 'Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid,' and I turned to her and I said, 'Really, I want four.' And she turned to me, I swear to God this happened, it was just over a year ago, she said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.' I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now."

Culkin then turned his attention to Charton, addressing her directly from the stage. "You remember that, honey? You do? Then, I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again. And let's get crackin' on those kids. What do you say? I love you!"

During his speech, Culkin also gave a shout-out to his former Succession co-star and fellow nominee Jeremy Strong, though part of his remarks were censored. "Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work, it's f–king great," he said, prompting the broadcast to bleep his words.

This wasn't the first time Culkin publicly mentioned his desire for more children. When he won the Emmy for Succession in January 2024, he similarly referenced the agreement with his wife. "Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf. I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more," he said at the time. "You said! You said, 'Maybe,' if I win! I love you so much," he added as he exited the Emmys stage.

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013 and share two children: 5-year-old Kinsey and 3-year-old Wilder.

Charton has been a vocal supporter of her husband's achievements. In January, following his Golden Globe win for A Real Pain, she took to Instagram to celebrate his success. "Okay come on this is getting ridiculous now. I'm so proud of this wonderful manic man," she wrote. "What a dream to watch this all happen to one of the most hardworking but also somehow the least ambitious person I've ever known. Beautiful."