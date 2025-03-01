Zelensky Says Trump's Support Is 'Crucial' Following Heated Oval Office Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of U.S. support as he arrived in the UK on Saturday, following a tense meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"It's crucial for us to have President Trump's support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It's a fight for our freedom, for our very survival," Zelensky posted in a lengthy statement on X on Saturday.

Zelensky's words come a day after his meeting with Trump, which was intended to strengthen relations between the U.S. and Ukraine, but devolved into a heated argument. Trump accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War III," when the Ukrainian president raised concerns over Russia's repeated violations of ceasefire agreements. The exchange has sparked diplomatic fallout, with European leaders working to de-escalate tensions ahead of a defense summit in London on Sunday.

Zelensky joined efforts to repair the rift in his statement, acknowledging the vital role of U.S. aid. "America's help has been vital in helping us survive, and I want to acknowledge that. Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners." However, he reiterated that a ceasefire without security guarantees would be dangerous for Ukraine, urging for more concrete commitments.

As uncertainty looms over future U.S. support for Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host Zelensky and other European leaders to discuss ongoing military and diplomatic efforts. The UK, France and Turkey have signaled willingness to deploy peacekeeping forces, amidst calls for increased European defense spending, The Guardian reported.

"From Europe's point of view there is an even bigger priority than the future of Ukraine, which is the future of Nato," former Conservative UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday on BBC's Radio 4 Today program. "There's a simple message from what happened yesterday that we can't take that for granted."

"There is one sliver of hope and that is that President Trump wants a deal and Zelensky is part of that," Hunt added.

"We are really trying hard to be pragmatic," Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's defense minister told BBC. "I think we will all calm down, emotions will be set aside and we will preserve our unity."

With Ukraine's fight against Russia entering its third year, Zelensky stressed that the country must not be forgotten, adding, "We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them."

Originally published on Latin Times