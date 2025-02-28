Kate Middleton To Break Royal Tradition: What Is The 'Blooding' Ritual?

Experts say Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is taking a stand against a long-standing royal tradition called 'blooding.' The practice, which involves smearing a young royal's face with the blood of their first kill—usually after hunting a stag or fox—has been part of the family for generations.

However, royal author Tom Quinn claims Kate is firmly opposed to the ritual. In his upcoming new book, he states that the Princess, known for her modern and compassionate approach to royal life, has 'put her foot down' and made it clear that her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will not take part.

What is The 'Blooding' Ritual?

A practice rooted in European aristocracy and royal heritage is an initiation ceremony for hunters transitioning from 'boyhood' to 'adulthood.' This ancient tradition dates back to the 1st century A.D. and was originally connected to fox hunting. History specialists state that when a young participants hunt their first prey, a stag or fox, they smear their face with that creature's blood to represent their continuous growth as adults and their appreciation for wildlife.

However, modern critics condemn the practice as savage and doubt its relevance when prioritising animal liberation and wildlife preservation.

What historically served as proof of masculinity and bravery now represents an uncomfortable heritage from previous times. For many, including Kate, the practice is seen as outdated and inhumane.

The Princess's Firm Stand

In a new book titled Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn reveals that Kate has strongly opposed the idea of her children undergoing the ritual. According to Quinn, the Princess of Wales is adamant that Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 9, will not be exposed to this tradition. 'Charles's daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has put her foot down and insisted there will be no blooding for her children,' Quinn mentions in his book.

This sentiment is, however, not limited to the Princess of Whales. According to Quinn, Prince William has also become increasingly uncomfortable with the royal family's association with such controversial traditions. In his earlier book Glided Youth, Quinn said, 'William is struggling with the traditional pastimes of the royal family as they become ever more unpopular with the public.'

Prince Harry's Graphic Account of 'Blooding'

Prince Harry has been candid about his experience with the ritual when he was 15. However, his openness further fueled the debate as he described the unsettling nature of 'blooding.'

In his memoir Spare, Harry recounted his time at Balmoral Castle, where he killed a stag.

He described how his head was pushed into the carcass by his gamekeeper. 'I tried to pull away, but Sandy [the gamekeeper] pushed me deeper,' he said. 'I was shocked by his insane strength. And by the infernal smell. My breakfast jumped up from my stomach. Oh please oh please do not let me vomit inside a stag carcass. After a minute I couldn't smell anything, because I couldn't breathe. My nose and mouth were full of blood, guts, and a deep, upsetting warmth.'

Prince Harry's graphic description of this practice sparked backlash from animal rights groups, who condemned the ritual as cruel and barbaric. While speaking to Newsweek, PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said, 'Prince Harry meant well, but killing the stag was the epitome of privilege—according to supremacy to one living, feeling being over another—as the stag's life was considered expendable for a hunter's amusement.'

He added, 'The animal whose life he casually took was not solitary—the stag, too, had a family and wished to remain part of it.'

A Modern View on Blood Sports

Kate Middleton's position regarding blood sports indicates a changing attitude of the royal family towards their traditional hunting and animal-focused activities. The Princess of Wales has earned recognition for being a contemporary royal figure who dedicated her efforts to promote emotional health combined with family commitments. Her likely decision not to expose her children to such practice is another step towards maintaining the sentiment.

Speaking to an American news channel, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard praised and supported Kate's stance on the 'blooding' ritual. She said, 'Why would Princess Catherine allow her children to be traumatised by the archaic and barbaric blooding ritual? The great outdoors encompasses feel-good nature, life, and healing, not a rite of passage and the acceptance of blood sports.'

