Entertainment

Gene Hackman's Daughter Reveals Chilling Theory On Father's Mysterious Death


Gene Hackman, wife Betsy, Leslie, and Elizabeth
10/2/96 Beverly Hills, CA Gene Hackman, wife Betsy, Leslie, and Elizabeth at the premiere of his new movie "The Chamber". Enstarz

Leslie Anne Hackman, the daughter of actor Gene Hackman, who found her father and her stepmother, Betsy Arakawa, dead at their home last Thursday in Santa Fe, spoke out about the mysterious death.

On February 26, 2025, the pair were discovered dead in different rooms of their mansion, which was valued at $3.8 million.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, Leslie revealed that the family is anxiously awaiting information from law enforcement about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police. We weren't expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that," she said.

The initial investigation has left many questions unanswered. A neighbor discovered the bodies and called emergency services.

The report also said that one of the three dogs was dead inside the residence, with two dogs alive.

Leslie and her sister, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, worry that a carbon monoxide leak might've killed their dad and stepmother.

Leslie said, "There was no indication that there was any problem..." She told her father, who was 95, had been in good health before his death. "He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he continued to do that several times a week," she added.

Leslie said she was close to her dad but hadn't talked to him in a few months prior to the tragedy. "I hadn't talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good," she said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said both bodies showed signs of decomposition, indicating they had been at the home for at least a day before being found.

Leslie lamented her father's death and thanked Betsy for caring for him throughout their 34-year marriage.

"Betsy took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health," Leslie said. "I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."

Gene Hackman, known for the classic films The French Connection and Bonnie and Clyde, married Betsy in 1991. In recent years, the couple has remained out of the limelight, living a more reclusive life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Leslie said the family would be going to New Mexico when they learn more from authorities about the incident. "So we have some work cut out for us. But yeah, we'll be going out to New Mexico," she said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's death, with the cause being unclear at this time.

Originally published on Enstarz

© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

USAID cuts
Elon Musk Admits 'Accidental' Cancelation Of USAID Ebola Prevention
MAGA Supporters Turn on Trump Admin for ‘Poorly Handled’ Epstein
MAGA Supporters Turn On Trump Admin For 'Poorly Handled' Epstein File Release
Michelle Trachtenberg
Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die From Liver Transplant Complications: Here's What We Know
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event
Mysterious 'Alien' Creature Reeled In By Deep-Sea Fisherman
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics