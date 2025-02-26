Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has died at the age of 39, according to reports.

The actress was found dead on 26 February 2025 in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle. Police sources told The New York Post that her death is not being investigated as suspicious, though no official cause has been confirmed.

Trachtenberg's sudden passing has shocked Hollywood, with tributes pouring in for the actress, who had been a familiar face on television and film for decades. According to People, she was last active on social media just days before her death, sharing a throwback image of herself dressed as Tinkerbell with the caption: 'Naughty Tinkerbell vibes.'

A Child Star Who Became a Hollywood Favourite

Born 11 October 1985 in New York City, Michelle Christine Trachtenberg was the daughter of Jewish immigrants—her father from Germany and her mother from Russia. Raised in Brooklyn alongside her older sister, Irene, she attended The Bay Academy for the Arts and Sciences before moving to California, where she studied at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Trachtenberg's career began at the age of three, appearing in television commercials before making her television debut on Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete in the mid-1990s. She gained widespread recognition for her lead role in Harriet the Spy (1996), which propelled her to stardom. She followed this with a breakout role as Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 to 2003, a performance that earned her a Young Artist Award and three Saturn Award nominations.

Over the years, she appeared in several high-profile films, including EuroTrip (2004), Ice Princess (2005), and 17 Again (2009). However, it was her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, from 2007 to 2012, that cemented her status as a television icon. She reprised the role in 2023 in the show's Max reboot, which would be her final credited acting role.

Personal Life and Relationship With Jay Cohen

Off-screen, Trachtenberg was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood talent agent Jay Cohen, according to People. The couple was first linked in October 2020 but kept their relationship largely private. However, in March 2024, Trachtenberg gave Cohen a rare Instagram birthday tribute, writing: 'Happy Birthday to the man who puts up with me,' alongside a heart and kiss emoji.

Concerns Over Her Health

In the year leading up to her death, concerns about Trachtenberg's health circulated online after fans noticed a drastic change in her appearance. Her noticeably slimmer frame sparked speculation about her well-being, with some commenters questioning whether she had undergone plastic surgery or was struggling with health issues.

Trachtenberg publicly denied the rumours. In January 2024, she addressed the criticism on Instagram, writing: 'Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition. No problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.' In another post, she added: 'I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself, haters.'

Despite her reassurances, speculation persisted, with fans expressing concern that she was keeping personal struggles private.

A Career Spanning Television and Film

Beyond Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Trachtenberg built a career that spanned multiple genres. She played Lee Harvey Oswald's wife in Killing Kennedy (2013), starred in the sci-fi film The Scribbler (2014), and was part of the ensemble cast in Sister Cities (2015). She also ventured behind the camera, executive producing the teen drama Guidance (2015–2017) and hosting the true crime series Meet, Marry, Murder (2021).

Her net worth at the time of her death was estimated to be £6.3 million ($8 million), according to reports.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding Her Death

While authorities have ruled out foul play, her cause of death has not yet been released. According to The Independent, Trachtenberg had undergone a liver transplant in recent months, though it remains unclear whether this played a role in her passing.

Her mother reportedly found her body at around 8 a.m. on 26 February at One Columbus Place, a luxury apartment complex on Central Park South. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

Tributes From Friends and Co-Stars

Following the news of her death, fans and former co-stars have shared tributes. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played her on-screen sister in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, posted a black-and-white photo of the two together with the caption: 'My heart is broken. Forever my Dawn.'

Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively also paid tribute, sharing an old cast photo on her Instagram story, writing: 'Georgina forever.'

The entertainment industry has lost a beloved figure, remembered for her acting versatility, sharp wit, and effortless transition from childhood star to cult TV icon. Her sudden death leaves many unanswered questions, but her contributions to television and film will remain her lasting legacy.

Originally published on IBTimes UK