Jennifer Lopez Buys $21M Equestrian Estate As Divorce From Ben Affleck Finalized

Jennifer Lopez recently purchased an equestrian estate in Hidden Hills, California.

The singer snapped up a sleek compound in a more rustic yet modern style, which spans 2.5 acres, according to TMZ.

The 10,046-square-foot main house features high-end amenities, from a state-of-the-art theater to a chef's kitchen and a gym. The property also includes a barn, stable, riding arena, and guest house, living up to the area's horse-friendly reputation.

The outlet reported that Lopez got a "great deal" on the property despite the seller's original asking price of $21 million. The estate boasts its celebrity pedigree —Sylvester Stallone once owned it, then sold it to rock legend John Fogerty, who later sold it to Lopez.

Even as Lopez moves forward with her new property, she still needs to settle some estate matters with Ben Affleck. The former couple has yet to sell their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The 55-year-old filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, the day that would have marked the couple's second wedding anniversary. She and Affleck reignited their romance in 2021 after nearly 20 years of separation and wed in 2022. However, their marriage became increasingly complex, and they divorced last year.

Emotional Moments on Stage

The "Get Right" singer's real estate purchase was reported a day after she shared an emotional moment with fans on Instagram from her sold-out concert in Abu Dhabi. On stage, Lopez was visibly touched and almost in tears as she thanked the crowd during her performance as part of Saadiyat Nights.

The touching moment came in the wake of news she'd been legally declared single. Lopez and Affleck filed for their divorce settlement on January 6, bringing an official end to their marriage.

A source claims that Lopez wants to "focus on herself" before she gets into another relationship.

"Jen, like most people, would love to have love in her life again," a source told the Daily Mail. "But the one person she has to give her time to right now is herself."

In a chat with Interview magazine, Lopez revealed how painful her fourth divorce was.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," she admitted. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

Affleck Moving On

Affleck is also navigating his life after his divorce. Sources say the "Batman v. Superman" actor is allowing himself some time but is also ready to date again.

"This weight is lifted from him, and he is ready to move on—if the right woman comes along," another insider shared to the Daily Mail. "He is taking a minute because this has taken a toll on him. He is staying close to his family and his sobriety circle."

