Hermoso Will Appeal Rubiales 'Forced Kiss' Verdict

Jenni Hermoso will appeal the verdict in the case of former Spain football chief Luis Rubiales, who was fined after being found guilty of a forced kiss on the Women's World Cup-winning player, her lawyer said.

"It is her intention" to appeal, lawyer Angel Chavarria said.

In a case which rocked Spain, prosecutors had sought a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales -- one year for sexual assault and 18 months for coercion for having allegedly put pressure on the player to downplay the incident afterwards.

A judge at Spain's High Court on Thursday found Rubiales guilty of sexual assault over the kiss and fined him 10,800 euros ($11,300), but spared him a prison sentence.

Rubiales was acquitted of coercion, for allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into making a public statement that the kiss was consensual.

Rubiales, 47, said after the verdict that he will appeal.

The judge wrote in his ruling that kissing a woman on the mouth "is not the normal way of greeting people with whom one has no sentimental relationship," saying Rubiales had violated Hermoso's "sexual freedom" without her consent.

Video footage of the scandal that rocked Spanish football shows then-Spanish federation chief Rubiales clasping Hermoso's head at the 2023 Women's World Cup medal ceremony in Sydney and kissing her on the lips before letting her go with two slaps on the back.

But Rubiales told the court he was "totally sure" Hermoso consented to the kiss as she went up to receive her winner's medal, which was broadcast live around the world, and denied putting pressure on her after the incident.

The global outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sport.

Spanish Justice Minister Felix Bolanos hailed Hermoso's "courage" after the verdict.

"We must all be grateful to Jenni, because she took an initiative, in a very difficult moment, to defend the rights and freedom of women and to emphasize that this society, our Spanish society, no longer admits any type of abuse, no longer admits any type of sexual assault," he said.

"One thing is clear, a non-consensual kiss is sexual assault, period," he added.