Meghan Markle's Cryptic Post Drops Hints of Tumultuous Years with Prince Harry


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle posted a vague social media message on Thursday referencing the most tumultuous years of her and Prince Harry's lives, and her followers went wild.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a collage of photos, quotes, and mementos on her social media accounts on Thursday.

This was a collage displayed in a white frame with pictures of her food and her capturing the food shoot.

It also featured a few more unfiltered images of her family life, including family photos of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The artwork was captioned "From memory lane to the memories I'm making today...," leaving the suggestion of looking back and ahead.


The collage included some vague quotes, such as "Happiness looks good on you" and "You cannot make everybody happy; you're not a jar of Nutella," which seem to relate to the criticism leveled at her and Prince Harry, as per Hello!

Meghan Markle's Brand Controversy

The cryptic post comes just after Markle announced the name change of her lifestyle brand, called initially American Riviera, to As Ever.

As reported by Straight Arrow News, a small NYC clothing brand owner has criticized the rebranding decision, claiming the name interferes with his business. Furthermore, Spaniard Xisca Mora has accused Markle of featuring a logo that resembles that of a town in Mallorca.

Regardless of the public discourse, Markle is pressing forward with her plans to grow her brand alongside Netflix.

Speaking about this new chapter in the context of how she has always loved all things food, gardening, and mindful living, she said, "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language."

Markle's new project is also part of a deal she has with Netflix. Due to wildfires in Southern California, the filming of Meghan's new series, "With Love, Meghan," was pushed back to March 4 from January 15.

The latest rebrand comes after earlier challenges for Markle. Her first application for American Riviera Orchard was half-denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2023 based on appearances of other likenesses that are in commerce, reported the DailyMail.

Prince harry
