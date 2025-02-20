Tech

iPhone 16e: What We Know About Apple's Budget AI Phone


Apple iPhone 16e Apple iPhone 16e
Apple unveiled its iPhone 16e Wednesday, a lower-cost smartphone with AI capabilities and a "supersized" battery life. IBTimes US

Big tech titan Apple has unveiled a lower-cost phone with artificial intelligence capabilities, the iPhone 16e, as part of the iPhone maker's efforts to get back its mid-market customers not just in its home turf but also in some of its key markets such as China and India.

Notably, the 16e will start at $599, $400 away from the iPhone 16 Pro, and $200 off from the iPhone 16's price tag.

Key Features of the New iPhone 6e

Apple said in a forecast last month that it was expecting strong iPhone sales growth as it works around products with AI capabilities.

With its budget AI smartphone, sales could potentially increase, especially if it gains back the interest of mid-market buyers who also want to explore AI-powered devices.

What are the key features of Apple's lower-cost 16e phone?

  • Budget phone with "tough" built – Apple noted that its new phone has a "drop-dead gorgeous" design that's available in a black or white finish, and while a lower-cost version of its predecessors, it is "built to go the distance" due to its Ceramic Shield feature.
  • Single-press for various activities – The iPhone 16e's action button enables users to make calls, launch an app, utilize visual intelligence and many more.
  • USB-C port – Made for charging and connecting other Apple devices and a wide range of accessories.
  • Face ID – This feature can be used to unlock the phone securely, sign in to apps, and make payments with just a glance.
  • Stunning display– Apple's new iPhone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR edge‑to‑edge OLED display, which features the same contrast ratio as the iPhone 16. The resolution stands at 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi.
  • A "supersized" battery life – Notably, the iPhone 16e can last up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and can hang in there for up to 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE.
  • A18 chip – With Apple's latest-generation chip, users can rest assured all phone activities—from scrolling through photos and creating images with Apple's AI Intelligence—run smoothly and efficiently.
  • 4-core GPU – Some games are quite demanding, but the iPhone 16e can handle it effortlessly and brings various games to life "through blazing-fast graphics."
  • iOS 18 – Users can rest assured their budget AI phone is prepared to take on future Apple iOS updates.
  • Apple Intelligence – "Built for Apple Intelligence," Apple's new iPhone allows users to write (with proofreading tools), express themselves (summarization feature), and accomplish various tasks (record on Notes or Phone app) with AI technology.
  • Privacy protection – Apple promises users that its lower-cost iPhone "is designed to protect your privacy at every step" through its groundbreaking Private Cloud Compute tech that works alongside Apple Intelligence to handle complex requests while protecting user privacy.
  • 48MP Fusion camera – The iPhone 16e packs the "capabilities of two cameras in one," allowing for up to 4x the resolution of older iPhone models, and also integrates 2x telephoto to allow zooming in with optical quality.
  • WiFi, 5G connectivity, and eSIM – It includes powerful features such as Crash Detection and Live Feed with 911.
  • Trade in – Users can also check if their other existing iPhone device is eligible to trade in for an iPhone 16e.

Apple's lower-priced iPhone will be available starting Feb. 28, 2024. Users can opt for installments at $24.95 monthly for 24 months. iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white. Pre-orders begin on February 21.

"iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, and innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence. We're so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

Originally published on IBTimes

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
US Daylight Savings Bill Hit With Potential Issues: Why Are Lawmakers Hesitant About Passing It?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When It Starts, Ends, And Potential Changes

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte is facing a Senate trial on charges of graft and corruption, among other crimes
Duterte Supporters Take Case Against Impeachment To Supreme Court
NTSB Continues Investigation Into Midair Fuselage Blowout Of Alaskan Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Mid-Air Collision Near Arizona Airport Leaves 2 Dead, Investigation Underway
Taylor Swift's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has brought the National Football League a new wave of fans
Is Taylor Swift Engaged? All Signs Point She's About To Tie The Knot With Travis Kelce
The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is undertaking a decades-long process to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
UN Nuclear Chief To View Soil Removed From Fukushima
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics