Kevin Spacey Hits Back At Guy Pearce After Accusations He 'Targeted' Him On 'LA Confidential' Set


Kevin Spacey is going on the offensive after his L.A. Confidential co-star, Guy Pearce, said that Spacey "targeted" him and was still processing the experience many years later.

In a video posted to X on Feb. 18, Spacey denied Pearce's claim and said that Pearce in fact flew to Savannah, Georgia to visit him a year after filming L.A. Confidential just to spend time with him.

"I mean, did you tell the press that too or does that fit into the victim narrative you've got going?" he defiantly says. "So anyway I apologize that I didn't get the message that you don't like spending time with me. I mean, maybe there was another reason, I don't know. But that doesn't make sense that you would have just been leading me on, right?"

But here you are now, on a mission, some 28 years later after I've been through hell and back to do what?" he continued. "Just in time to stop the bad guy, huh? ... What took you so long?"

Spacey said he would have a conversation with Pearce anytime and would even be willing to do it live on X.

"I've got nothing to hide," he says. "But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim."

Pearce alleged that Spacey "targeted" him while filming the 1997 crime drama L.A. Confidential during a podcast episode that dropped Feb. 18.

"I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators," Pearce shared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

Pearce, who was 29 at the time of filming, revealed that he initially dismissed Spacey's alleged behavior, convincing himself it wasn't a big deal.

"'Ah, that's nothing. Ah, no, that's nothing,'" he recalled thinking at the time. "I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he's quite an aggressive He's extremely charming and brilliant at what he does - really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."

Looking back, Pearce admitted to seeking comfort in the presence of fellow actor Simon Baker, explaining that Spacey's attention would shift whenever Baker was around.

"The only days I feel safe are the days when [Baker] is on set because I'm dumped like a hot potato, and [Spacey] focuses on [Simon] because he was 10 times prettier than I am," he said.

Pearce said he only processed his experience when Anthony Rapp publicly accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old. Rapp filed a $40 million civil lawsuit, but a New York jury ruled in favor of Spacey, finding him not liable for battery in 2022. Though Spacey also faced nine criminal charges, he was acquitted in 2023.

"I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports about Rapp] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn't stop," he said. "I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake up call."

