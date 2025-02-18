U.S. Crime & Justice

Footprints Of Florida Mom Reveal Chilling Final Moments After Husband's Neighborhood Killing Spree

Footprints showed the desperate final steps of a mother who was being hunted down by her estranged husband during a killing spree in Florida.

Police accused 43-year-old Nathan Gingles of killing three people Sunday and then taking his 4-year-old daughter, Local 10 reported.

Gingles is accused of shooting the girl's mother, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, to death. A neighbor pointed out footprints in the yard, showing Gingles desperate final steps as she went from home to home seeking help, Local 10 reported. Eventually, Gingles was killed along with 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin, a neighbor's nephew, in the neighbor's home.

Also killed in the rampage was Gingles father, 64-year-old David Ponzer.

The incident began around 6 a.m. Sunday, CBS News reported. Around 11 a.m. that same day Gingles was found with the 4-year-old at a Walmart. The girl was unharmed and Gingles was taken into custody.

Gingles has been charged with first-degree murder in all three Sunday shootings, CBS News reported. He also is charged with violating an injunction regarding no contact with his daughter and violating a restraining order.

Ponzer was found shot to death on the back porch of Gingle's home. Mary Gingles was found dead inside a home a block away along with Ferrin's body, CBS reported.

A Broward County Sheriff's dive team searched a canal and was able to locate a firearm believed to have been the murder weapon, the station reported.

