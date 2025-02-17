Kentucky Floods Kill 8, More Extreme Weather Ahead For US

At least nine people have lost their lives in the latest round of extreme weather sweeping across the United States, with eight of those fatalities occurring in Kentucky.

The state has been ravaged by flash floods, with swollen creeks and flooded roads claiming victims, including a mother and her 7-year-old child.

In response, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for Kentucky on Sunday afternoon, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with relief efforts, AP reported.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that most of the deaths were caused by vehicles becoming trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters.

Since the onset of storms on Saturday, more than 1,000 rescues have taken place across the state. However, severe winds continue to complicate recovery efforts, further threatening power lines.

"I am sad to share some more tough news tonight, Kentucky. We just confirmed another weather-related death out of Pike County, bringing our total loss to 9 people," Beshear said on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday night.

I am sad to share some more tough news tonight, Kentucky. We just confirmed another weather-related death out of Pike County, bringing our total loss to 9 people.



Please join Britainy and me as we pray for these families during this difficult time. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 17, 2025

Earlier. during a news briefing on Sunday afternoon, Beshear confirmed that at least eight people had lost their lives, and he believed that the death toll would rise, USA Today reported.

Massive Flooding, Power Outages Across Kentucky

Kentucky, along with neighboring Tennessee, has experienced widespread rainfall, with some areas receiving up to 6 inches of rain. Perry County's Hazard city has seen its worst flooding in over four decades, with the North Fork Kentucky River cresting at 30.5 inches—its highest level since 1984.

Till Sunday, more than 39,000 homes in Kentucky were without power, and over 9,000 homes had no access to water. In addition, 21,000 people remain under a boil water advisory.

A search and rescue effort continues, with photos shared by officials and residents showing submerged cars, buildings, and blocked roads due to mudslides in parts of Kentucky and Virginia.

Beyond Kentucky

The impact of the storm has reached several states beyond Kentucky. Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Arkansas are all under flood warnings, and mudslides have caused several road blockages in Virginia.

Meanwhile, high winds have knocked down trees, with nearly 100 million people across the Eastern U.S. facing warnings and advisories for dangerous wind gusts.

"There will be mandatory evacuations in effect for the residents in Rives due to the rising water, no electricity, and freezing temperatures creating a life-threatening situation," Tennessee Mayor Steve Carr said in a statement Sunday.

Virginia's Albemarle County, too, reported fallen trees and power poles, while the Charlottesville Police Department urged residents to stay off the roads due to the weather-related emergencies.

Power outages stretched from New York to Georgia, with several states experiencing downed lines and impaired services.

Lingering Threat Of Snow And Winds

As the rain subsides, flood warnings remain in effect across Kentucky, and additional winter weather warnings have been issued for parts of the state.

Snow and freezing temperatures are forecast for the coming days, with up to two inches of snow expected in some regions.

The National Weather Service(NWS) warns that these conditions may slow recovery efforts in the region, leading to more hardship for those already struggling with flood.

"Should the storm develop to its full potential, it could deliver the biggest snowfall of the winter for millions of Americans," AccuWeather stated.

Looking ahead, the weather system could bring further challenges to areas from the southern Plains to the Northeast, with snowstorms expected to disrupt daily life.

"One area is in portions of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri due to the dry and powdery nature of the snow," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathon Porter said. "The other extends from the central Appalachians to coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic, where there will be plenty of Gulf and Atlantic moisture available."

Washington D.C., already grappling with two major snowstorms earlier this season, could receive up to 8 inches of snow by midweek, disrupting recovery efforts further.

In addition, NWS said a cold front will drop southward and bring the frigid Arctic air to the north with it by Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s outside of southern Texas. Frigid air in teens and 20s will also expand eastward across the Great Lakes and Middle Mississippi/Ohio Valleys as well as much of the Northeast by Monday.

Subzero wind chills will be possible as far south as Texas, Arkansas, and western Tennessee and

Kentucky. Unfortunately, this pattern looks to continue through this week. While not quite as cold as further west, the cold front passage off the East Coast will also usher in below average temperatures for these locations as well, with highs in the 30s and 40s in the southern

Mid-Atlantic and the 40s and 50s in the Southeast," NWS said in a statement.

Further, the agency expects heavy snow along a corridor across southeastern Kansas/far northeastern Oklahoma into southwestern Missouri and far northwestern Arkansas beginning by early Tuesday and lasting through the day/overnight hours. Several inches of snow as well as gusty winds leading to blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible.

The system is forecasted to continue eastward spreading additional winter hazards into the Middle Mississippi/Lower Ohio Valley Tuesday night and eventually to the East Coast Wednesday.

Originally published on Latin Times