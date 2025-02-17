U.S.

Presidents' Day 2025: What's Open, What's Closed, And What You Need To Know


Photo of Mount Rushmore
Presidents Day, which honors the birthdays of two of the nation's most iconic leaders—George Washington and Abraham Lincoln—originated as Washington's Birthday. IBTimes US

Presidents' Day, observed annually on the third Monday of February, falls on Feb. 17, this year. The holiday, which honors the birthdays of two of the nation's most iconic leaders -- George Washington and Abraham Lincoln -- originated as Washington's Birthday.

First established in 1885 to commemorate Washington's birth on Feb. 22, the holiday was later moved to the third Monday of February under the Uniform Monday Holiday Law, in 1971, USA Today reported.

The new timing, placed between Washington's and Lincoln's birthdays (Lincoln's is on Feb. 12), led to the more commonly used name "Presidents' Day."

After Presidents' Day, the next federal holiday will be Memorial Day on May 26.

What's open and closed on Presidents' Day?

As with other federal holidays, Presidents' Day brings changes to typical services, with some institutions closed and others continuing operations.

Here's a rundown of what you can expect.

Banks and government offices

Since Presidents' Day is a federal holiday, banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Chase, Truist and CitiBank, will remain closed on Monday. However, online banking and ATMs will still be available for transactions.

Government offices -- including federal, state, and local offices, as well as courthouses -- will be closed. Federal employees will have the day off with pay.

Stock market pause

Both the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ will be closed for Presidents' Day. There will be no trading on this holiday, The Hill reported.

Post offices and mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service will not operate on Presidents' Day, meaning post offices will be closed, and no mail will be delivered. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Are shipping services available?

Some shipping services will continue on Presidents' Day. UPS will offer pickup and delivery services, and UPS Store locations will remain open. However, UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries may be delayed by a day due to the closure of USPS services.

FedEx will operate its pickup and delivery services as usual, and FedEx Office locations will be open.

Restaurants, retail stores, and other businesses

Most businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores, will be open on Presidents' Day. However, it's always a good idea to check hours in advance, as some businesses may operate with reduced hours.

Trash collection

In some areas, trash collection and recycling services may be suspended for Presidents' Day. If your municipality observes the holiday, services may be rescheduled for later in the week. It's advisable to check with local waste management services to confirm collection times, The Hill reported.

School and private business schedules

Presidents' Day is not a mandatory holiday for schools. While some schools will be closed, others will remain open.

Many private businesses, including gyms, parks, and entertainment venues, typically stay open on this day. Again, it's best to check ahead to confirm.

Originally published on IBTimes

