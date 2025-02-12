US TV Record 127.7 Million Watched Eagles Win Super Bowl

An estimated 127.7 million television viewers watched Super Bowl 59, ratings service Nielsen said Tuesday, making Sunday's NFL championship spectacle the largest audience for a one-network telecast in TV history.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 for the NFL crown with the contest airing Sunday night on Fox, Fox Deportes and Telemundo while also streaming on Tubi.

The game drew a combined average household rating of 41.7 and combined household share of 83.

A peak average audience of 137.7 million viewers were watching from 8-8:15 pm EST during the second quarter.

Year-over-year viewership jumped 3.2% from the previous record-setting audience that watched Super Bowl 58 in 2024 on CBS -- 127,713,000 compared to last year's 123,714,000 according to Nielsen.

Audience estimates include out of home and digital viewing on computers, mobile devices and apps in addition to streaming on Tubi and NFL and Fox Sports digital properties.

Among those in attendance were President Donald Trump and singer Taylor Swift, who dates Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Kendrick Lamar performed the half-time show.