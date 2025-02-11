U.S.

Canned Tuna Recall Issued Over Serious Health Risks

Consumers who recently purchased canned tuna at major retailers such as Trader Joe's, H-E-B, Costco, or Walmart may need to discard their products due to a nationwide recall.

Tri-Union Seafoods has issued the recall over a potential packaging defect that could lead to contamination and pose a serious health risk.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Tri-Union Seafoods initiated the recall on February 7. The affected products are sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names.

The recall impacts the following states and retailers:

  • H-E-B label – Texas
  • Trader Joe's label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
  • Genova 7 oz. – Costco in Florida and Georgia
  • Genova 5 oz. – Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
  • Van Camp's label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey

The recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" after the company discovered a potential defect in the can design.

"This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the 'easy open' pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning," the company stated in its press release.

The FDA warned consumers against using the affected products, even if they appear intact.

"Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the statement read.

Botulism, a serious foodborne illness caused by Clostridium botulinum, can lead to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and, in severe cases, death.

"When people eat these foods [contaminated with Clostridium botulinum], they can become seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns on its website.

While no cases of illness have been reported so far, Tri-Union Seafoods urges consumers to seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell after consuming any recalled tuna products.

"If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product," the company advised.

Consumers with questions or those seeking a replacement can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or call 833-374-0171.

