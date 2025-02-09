World

Who Was John Cooney? Irish Boxer Dies At 28 From Fight Injuries

John Cooney
John Cooney celebrates with the Celtic Super Featherweight title belt after victory in the Celtic Super Featherweight Title fight between John Cooney and Liam Gaynor at The 3Arena Dublin on November 25, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. James Chance/Getty Images

Irish boxer John Cooney died at the age of 28 due to brain injuries sustained in a bout, his promoter announced on Saturday.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life, John Cooney has sadly passed away," promoter Mark Dunlop shared in an Instagram post.

"He was a much-loved son, brother, and partner, and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was," Dunlop added. "RIP John 'The Kid Cooney.'"

Cooney suffered the fatal injury while defending his Celtic super-featherweight title against Welshman Nathan Howells at Ulster Hall in Belfast on Feb. 1. The fight was halted in the ninth round, and Cooney was immediately taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, where he underwent surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage.

In a statement earlier this week, Dunlop praised the hospital staff for their tireless efforts to save Cooney's life. "Mr. and Mrs. Cooney and his fiancée Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers," he said.

Cooney first won the Celtic super-featherweight title in November 2023 with a victory over Liam Gaynor. After nearly a year away from the ring due to a hand injury, he returned in October to defeat Tampela Maharusi.

Tributes poured in from the boxing community following the tragic news. British boxing legend Ricky Hatton expressed his sorrow on Instagram, writing, "What a tragedy to hear of the passing of boxer @jhc_boxing after his bout a few days ago. This doesn't happen too often in our sport, but when it does, it's so terrible. It reminds us to live every day as if it's your last. My love & best wishes are with John & his family."

Former featherweight world champion and Irish promoter Barry McGuigan also paid tribute, calling Cooney a "fine young boxer" in a post on X. "I send my family and my deepest sympathies to John's fiancée Emmaleen and his parents and his family. RIP," he wrote.

Cooney's passing is a heartbreaking loss for Irish boxing, and his legacy will be remembered by those who knew and admired him.

