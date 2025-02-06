Entertainment

Who Was Irv Gotti? Famed Music Executive Dies At 54

By
Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Irv Gotti, the renowned music executive and founder of the influential hip-hop label Murder Inc., died at the age of 54. The news was confirmed by the label's distributor, Def Jam Recordings.

"Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti," the label said in a statement released late Wednesday.

"His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R (artists and repertoire) executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip hop and R&B," the statement continued.

"His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide."

No cause of death was provided in the statement.

Who was Irv Gotti?

Born Irving Lorenzo, Gotti rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, working with a roster of rap artists who became industry icons, including Jay-Z. His label, Murder Inc., produced chart-topping superstars such as Ashanti and Ja Rule, solidifying its place in hip-hop history.

Gotti's career was also marked by legal troubles. In 2005, he and his brother were indicted by federal prosecutors who accused them of funneling drug money through their music business. The pair were later acquitted of all charges.

Speculation regarding his health had persisted for years. Gotti addressed these rumors in a 2023 episode of the "Drink Champs" podcast, where he discussed his long-standing diabetes condition, his children's concerns over his diet and lifestyle, and his determination to "enjoy life."

During the interview, he also reflected on his upbringing in Queens and his relationships with fellow rap legends, including The Notorious B.I.G.

Following the news of his passing, tributes from the hip-hop community flooded social media. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who collaborated with Gotti on the 2019 track "Brothers," shared the news on Instagram, accompanied by an image of a white dove in mourning.

Gotti's legacy in shaping the hip-hop and R&B landscape remains undeniable, as his influence continues to resonate with artists and fans worldwide.

