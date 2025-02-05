U.S.

Ohio Warehouse Shooting: Authorities Search For Person Of Interest

By
A police officer strings crime scene tape during an investigation. SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities are actively searching for a person of interest following a shooting at a warehouse facility in New Albany, Ohio, on Tuesday night that left one person dead and five others injured.

The shooting was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m. at the KDC/One cosmetics facility on Smith's Mill Road, where beauty, personal care, and home care products are manufactured.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones confirmed early Wednesday morning that authorities believe they know the location of the person of interest and are working to take them into custody.

Jones also stated that the shooting appeared to be targeted and reassured the public that there is no further threat. However, the motive for the attack is still under investigation. Authorities have not disclosed whether the person of interest is an employee at the facility.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the person who died was found inside the building. The identities of the victims and the severity of the injuries of those transported to local hospitals have not yet been released.

Approximately 150 employees were evacuated from the building and are currently being questioned by police.

New Albany, located about 15 miles northeast of Columbus, is home to the KDC/One facility, where the tragic incident occurred. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

