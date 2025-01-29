Business

Sony Names New CEO In Management Reshuffle

By AFP news
Sony Group said Wednesday that it has promoted Hiroki Totoki to chief executive officer as part of a wider management reorganisation
Sony Group said Wednesday that it has promoted Hiroki Totoki to chief executive officer as part of a wider management reorganisation AFP

Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group said Wednesday that it has promoted Hiroki Totoki to chief executive officer as part of a wider management reorganisation.

Totoki, 60, joined in 1987 and is currently Sony's chief operating officer, finance chief and president.

From April 1, he will succeed Kenichiro Yoshida, who will remain chairman, Sony said in a statement.

It also announced "changes to its management structure to clarify management roles according to their responsibilities for the management of the entire Group or of each business".

This includes the appointment of Hideaki Nishino as president and CEO of the video games division and the designation of the heads of each division as a "Chief Officer", it said.

Yoshida and Totoki have overseen a greater focus on content -- PlayStation games, anime, music and movies -- which has helped Sony boost revenues and profits, Bloomberg News reported.

"At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our 'Creative Entertainment Vision,' which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years," Totoki said in the statement.

"Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando," he said, referring to a Japanese concept of deriving enjoyment from creativity.

Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter Athena After Premature Birth, Palace Announces
World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget
Japan's Osaka Bans Street Smoking Ahead Of Expo 2025
Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina
Lawmakers Set To Confirm Scott Bessent For US Treasury Chief
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration
French PM Sparks Outrage With Immigration 'Flooding' Remark
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics