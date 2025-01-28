Business

Who Might Buy TikTok In The US?

By Glenn CHAPMAN
ByteDance is under pressure to sell the popular video sharing app TikTok
ByteDance is under pressure to sell the popular video sharing app TikTok AFP

As the clock ticks down on TikTok's 75-day reprieve from divesting from its Chinese owners or being banned in the United States, several contenders are in the running.

Here's a look at who could save the app before the April 5 deadline.

While Musk hasn't publicly expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (now X) in 2022 demonstrates his appetite for social media investments.

Musk has criticized the potential ban, arguing that "it is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control!"

His close relationship with the Trump administration and the US president's explicit openness to Musk as a buyer have fueled speculation the Tesla titan could sweep in and buy it.

A report that Chinese officials were considering selling the company's US operations to Musk X was met with a firm denial from TikTok.

Oracle, led by Larry Ellison, already plays a crucial role in TikTok's US operations as its trusted data storage provider -- a relationship that dates back to previous negotiations during the first Trump administration.

With Ellison's personal fortune of $207 billion -- ranking behind only Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, according to Forbes -- Oracle is frequently mentioned as a front-runner. Ellison is also a longtime Donald Trump ally.

Currently, Oracle is key to keeping TikTok available to US users at the request of Trump.

US tech colossus Microsoft stands out as a compelling potential buyer, armed with deep pockets and significant technological capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Asked late Monday if Microsoft was in discussion for acquiring TikTok, Trump told reporters: "I would say yes."

While the company founded by Bill Gates has historically dominated in productivity and enterprise software, it has struggled to establish a strong presence in social media and search-based advertising.

According to CFRA Research senior vice president Angelo Zino, Microsoft's interest stems from a desire to strengthen its position beyond LinkedIn, which it owns, in the digital advertising space.

Internet personality MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, commands over 340 million YouTube subscribers and 113 million TikTok followers. He has joined forces with Recruiter.com Ventures founder Jesse Tinsley to pursue an acquisition.

"Okay fine, I'll buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned," Donaldson said in a mid-January post on X.

Donaldson's casual tweet reportedly attracted serious attention from numerous billionaires. The group has made an all-cash offer that they claim addresses US national security concerns while preserving the platform's essence.

Real estate and sports tycoon Frank McCourt's Project Liberty initiative has launched "The People's Bid for TikTok," in a campaign joined by investor Kevin O'Leary, known from the "Shark Tank" television show in which entrepreneurs pitch ideas in bids for venture capital.

This unique approach includes a crowdfunding element aimed at giving individuals and small businesses a stake in TikTok's future.

McCourt emphasizes their "clean, American-made tech stack" as a key differentiator that could enable a seamless transition.

The AI-powered search engine has proposed a unique merger structure that would allow ByteDance's investors to retain much of their equity while integrating more TikTok video content into Perplexity's platform, according to a CNBC report.

Steven Mnuchin, who served as US Treasury Secretary during Trump's first term as president, announced last year that he was amassing investors to bid for TikTok.

When asked about the effort recently on CNBC's Squawk Box program, Mnuchin said it was put on hold because ByteDance would not negotiate but that they were going to be following developments closely.

"The real question though is will TikTok sell to any of them," independent tech analyst Rob Enderle said of the situation.

TikTok does not appear overly motivated regarding the sale of the app, and Chinese firm DeepSeek's AI chatbot has grabbed the tech community's attention -- potentially taking the spotlight off TikTok.

Oracle chairman Larry Ellison has been a longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump
Oracle chairman Larry Ellison has been a longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump AFP
MrBeast is one of the most successful YouTubers of all time
MrBeast is one of the most successful YouTubers of all time AFP
Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget
Japan's Osaka Bans Street Smoking Ahead Of Expo 2025
Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina
Lawmakers Set To Confirm Scott Bessent For US Treasury Chief
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration
French PM Sparks Outrage With Immigration 'Flooding' Remark
Timothee Chalamet is known for films including 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Dune'
Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet Shines As Host And Musical Guest
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics