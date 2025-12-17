OpenAI Reveals ChatGPT Images Feature; Now 4x Faster, Smarter, More Precise

ChatGPT Images is OpenAI's answer to Google's Nano Banana Pro. With the GPT-5.2, processing an image feels easier and faster right now.

If you want to preserve the original elements of the picture you want to edit, but still make minor adjustments, this feature will be the best tool to use.

ChatGPT Images Will 'Better Follow Your Intent'

When you want to edit an image on ChatGPT, you only need to feed the chatbot with a few prompts to arrive at your desired outcome. However, sometimes, even a 10-prompt command is not enough to achieve the best results in your mind.

With the new ChatGPT Images, you can "better follow your intent" while sticking to the main visual you previously imagined. According to ChatGPT, the adjustments can be fine-tuned much more easily without damaging the rest of the image's parts.

A minor disruption in the composition could spell a disaster. This means starting all over with your prompts, and it's guaranteed to waste your time down the line. With this improvement, you can "add, subtract, blend, combine, and flip" elements faster and better.

What's more, this increased functionality enables ChatGPT to serve as "a creative studio in the palm of your hand," allowing users to correct and transform images.

Preset Styles and Smarter Prompts

The new platform comes with preset styles and some thought concepts that help a user draw without relying on written instructions, GSM Arena noted. They can now interpret instructions more effectively, and connections between objects, components, and characters can be maintained when editing a picture. They have improved text rendering and facial details of a character.

Advanced image generation capabilities will be available for all users, regardless of whether someone uses it for design purposes, content creation, or experimentation. Expect to come up with high-resolution images generated at "blazing" speeds using a "super-fast neural image generation model."

Indeed, the improved ChatGPT Images is an enormous improvement in AI-powered creativity tools. Designers and artists can now make their creations with increased efficiency and accuracy thanks to this technology.

Originally published on Tech Times