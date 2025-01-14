Tim Tebow And Demi-Leigh Expecting First Baby Together

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child together.

The Tebows shared their joyous news in a heartwarming video on social media, announcing the upcoming arrival of their child. In the clip, Demi-Leigh glowed in a white outfit, while Tim proudly displayed ultrasound photos of their baby. The couple radiated happiness, expressing their excitement and readiness to embrace this new chapter in their lives.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday, before sharing the news on Instagram.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," she added. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

The couple, who met in 2018 and married in January 2020, are excited to transition into parenthood, building on the "deep friendship" and strong "roots" they've cultivated over their five-year relationship.

Tebow, currently balancing college football playoff duties in Dallas, admitted the reality of becoming a dad hasn't fully sunk in yet. "But when I'm with her and see the belly growing, it all feels so real," he said.

During the interview, the couple shared heartfelt sentiments about each other's potential as parents. Tim, eager to go first, praised Demi-Leigh, saying, "She's going to be a fierce defender and protector."

Demi-Leigh called her husband "extremely gracious" and "one of the most thoughtful people."

"I just think that he's one of the wisest people I have met — and I know that's a bold statement to make, but I truly believe it. Just in the way that he approaches every single day," she said.