Entertainment

Tim Tebow And Demi-Leigh Expecting First Baby Together

By
Tim Tebow
Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are seen by the octagon during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child together.

The Tebows shared their joyous news in a heartwarming video on social media, announcing the upcoming arrival of their child. In the clip, Demi-Leigh glowed in a white outfit, while Tim proudly displayed ultrasound photos of their baby. The couple radiated happiness, expressing their excitement and readiness to embrace this new chapter in their lives.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday, before sharing the news on Instagram.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," she added. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

The couple, who met in 2018 and married in January 2020, are excited to transition into parenthood, building on the "deep friendship" and strong "roots" they've cultivated over their five-year relationship.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," said the former Miss Universe, who's now 16 weeks pregnant. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

Tebow, currently balancing college football playoff duties in Dallas, admitted the reality of becoming a dad hasn't fully sunk in yet. "But when I'm with her and see the belly growing, it all feels so real," he said.

During the interview, the couple shared heartfelt sentiments about each other's potential as parents. Tim, eager to go first, praised Demi-Leigh, saying, "She's going to be a fierce defender and protector."

Demi-Leigh called her husband "extremely gracious" and "one of the most thoughtful people."

"I just think that he's one of the wisest people I have met — and I know that's a bold statement to make, but I truly believe it. Just in the way that he approaches every single day," she said.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Vehicle emissions will top out at around nine gigatonnes in 2025, a quarter-century earlier than previously predicted, according to a German think tank

Global Road Transport Emissions To Peak In 2025: Study

Traders are awaiting the release of consumper price data this week for a fresh idea about inflation as they scale back their interest rate cut expectations
Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Eye US Inflation Data, Earnings
Tim Tebow
Tim Tebow And Demi-Leigh Expecting First Baby Together
The Regulus SoM chip, an AI Accelerator, sits on display during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 9, 2025.
US Announces New Restrictions On AI Chip Exports
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) welcomes his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani (C) before attending the talks
Saudi Arabia Urges Syria Sanctions Relief At Talks With Regional, EU Diplomats
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics