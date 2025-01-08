U.S.

OpenAI Chief Sam Altman Denies Sister's Sexual Abuse Accusations

By AFP news
Altman has denied his sister's allegations of childhood sexual abuse
Altman has denied his sister's allegations of childhood sexual abuse AFP

Open AI CEO Sam Altman denied on Tuesday allegations from his sister Annie Altman, who has filed a complaint accusing him of childhood sexual abuse.

"...Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, especially Sam," the boss of the California startup said in a letter co-signed by his mother and two brothers, and published on social platform X.

"Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being. Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult," they wrote.

One of Silicon Valley's more charismatic figures, Altman shot to global fame with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development.

A prolific entrepreneur and already a billionaire, Altman, 39, has set himself the mission of developing a so-called "general" AI, with cognitive abilities similar to those of humans and which "benefits all of humanity".

The Altman family said that they have tried to help their daughter and sister, covering her expenses and guaranteeing her "monthly financial support, which we expect to continue for the rest of her life".

"Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us," they said, pointing out that they have decided to respond publicly following Anne's legal complaint filed on Monday, and after years of tension.

"The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child," said the family.

"Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18.

"All these claims are utterly untrue."

According to the complaint, Annie -- who is nine years younger than Sam Altman -- alleges the assaults took place from 1997, when she was three, until 2006.

In a report for New York Magazine in 2023, a journalist who met Annie in Hawaii described her as an artist suffering from depression and the growing rift with her family, and supporting herself mainly through online sex work.

Most Read
Map showing shake intensity in the region of Tibet and Nepal affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7.

Quake In China's Tibet Kills 32 With Tremors Felt In Nepal, India

Security fencing has been erected around the US Capitol building ahead of the January 6th, 2025 congressional session to certify results of the 2024 presidential election won by Donald Trump
US Lawmakers To Certify Trump Win, Four Years After Capitol Riot
Wildfire
Palisades, Eaton And Hurst Fires Across LA Destroy Homes, Force Evacuation
The United States has recorded 66 cases of bird flu in humans since the start of 2024, according tothe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with only one so far resulting in death
US Records Its First Human Death From Bird Flu
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan threatens to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria unless they accept Ankara's conditions
Turkey Threatens Military Operation Against Syrian Kurdish Fighters
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics