Business Finance & Investments

Asian Markets Mixed After Wall St Hit By US Inflation Fears

By AFP news
A strong US jobs market is helping to put pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold
A strong US jobs market is helping to put pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold AFP

Equities wavered on Wednesday as sentiment was knocked by a sell-off on Wall Street that was sparked by data indicating the US economy and jobs market remained robust, further denting hopes for interest rate cuts.

With inflation worries already elevated owing to Donald Trump's pledges to slash taxes, regulations and immigration when he returns to the White House, the latest readings added to uncertainty on trading floors.

A closely watched survey of the crucial US services sector saw a pick-up in December, with the prices component soaring far more than expected to hit the highest level since last January.

A separate report showed job openings also outstripped forecasts in November to touch a six-month high.

The readings made the case for the Federal Reserve to slow down its pace of rate cuts, having lowered them three times last year thanks to easing inflation.

Focus now turns to Friday's release of the key non-farm payrolls report, which will provide a fresh snapshot of the state of the labour market and US economy.

Yields on key 10-year US Treasuries rose and options suggest they could hit five percent for the first time since October 2023, according to Bloomberg News.

That comes after the central bank undertook a more hawkish pivot last month and lowered its outlook for cuts, while several decision-makers have recently championed a more cautious approach.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in the red on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shedding more than one percent each.

Tech firms, which had led a surge the previous day, were again the key drivers of action, with chip titan Nvidia tanking after a disappointing product presentation.

Asia also struggled out of the blocks.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Wellington and Taipei all fell, though Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Jakarta rose.

"Recent Fed signals suggest a cautious approach to rate cuts amid a resilient job market and sticky inflation," said Stephen Innes.

"Still, investors are now unanimously betting against any rate changes this month. Moreover, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, odds are tipping below 50 percent for a rate cut before June, underscoring a tense watch on the Fed's next moves."

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 39,942.95 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 19,368.13

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,226.49

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0354 from $1.0342 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2488 from $1.2479

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 157.94 yen from 157.98 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 82.92 pence from 82.87 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $74.71 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $77.40 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 42,528.36 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,245.28 (close)

Most Read
Map showing shake intensity in the region of Tibet and Nepal affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7.

Quake In China's Tibet Kills 32 With Tremors Felt In Nepal, India

Security fencing has been erected around the US Capitol building ahead of the January 6th, 2025 congressional session to certify results of the 2024 presidential election won by Donald Trump
US Lawmakers To Certify Trump Win, Four Years After Capitol Riot
The United States has recorded 66 cases of bird flu in humans since the start of 2024, according tothe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with only one so far resulting in death
US Records Its First Human Death From Bird Flu
Former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya, seen here in 2017, has been shot dead, Thai media reported
Former Cambodian Opposition MP Shot Dead In Bangkok: Thai Media
Airline Industry Rebounds After COVID Pandemic
Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane's Wheel Well At Fort Lauderdale Airport, Probe Underway
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics