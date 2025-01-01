Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes Baby Aurora With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her story as a survivor of Munchausen by proxy, and her boyfriend Ken Urker have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Aurora Raina Urker.

Urker shared the news on Instagram on Jan. 1, posting a photo of Blanchard cradling their newborn in a hospital bed. The caption read, "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all."

In the heartwarming image, the new parents are seen gazing lovingly at their daughter, who is wrapped in a blanket and wearing a tiny pink hat.

In an interview with PEOPLE in December, Blanchard revealed the name of her daughter.

"Ken came up with that," she said of Urker's idea to name their daughter Aurora Raina. "There's a whole backstory to it."

"Some people think that it's because of the Disney princess," said Blanchard, referencing Sleeping Beauty.

"Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis," she shared of when she and Urker first dated during her time in prison.

"I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other's future kid's name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it," Blanchard recalled.

Blanchard served eight years in prison for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee, who had subjected her to years of unnecessary and painful medical procedures as part of a prolonged case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Blanchard and Urker announced in July that they were expecting their first child together after rekindling their relationship. Earlier this year, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, in April.

To address public speculation, Blanchard took a prenatal paternity test and confirmed on Nov. 5 that Urker is the father of her baby, not Anderson.