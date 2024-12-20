U.S. Politics

US Hours From Government Shutdown Over Christmas

By
Congress has just hours to pass a bill keeping federal agencies open past Friday, December 20
Congress has just hours to pass a bill keeping federal agencies open past Friday, December 20 AFP

US lawmakers raced Friday to prevent a government shutdown due to bite within hours, after Donald Trump and Elon Musk sabotaged a bipartisan agreement that would have kept the lights on well beyond Christmas.

With government funding running out at midnight, the Republican-led House of Representatives needs to come up with a short-term fix to replace a funding package that looked like a done deal before the president-elect's intervention.

If no agreement is struck, federal agencies, national parks and other services will begin shuttering Saturday as the government prepares to send up to 875,000 workers home for the holidays without pay.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration," Trump said on social media early Friday, seeking to avoid blame for the chaos.

"This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!"

The race against the clock comes after a week of drama in Washington that began with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson releasing a mammoth funding bill stuffed with unrelated measures that ballooned its cost.

Conservatives immediately voiced anger over the add-ons in the 1,547-page text, while Musk -- Trump's incoming point man on government spending cuts -- led a campaign bashing the deal.

Trump dealt the fatal blow by demanding the deal be renegotiated to strip away much of the extraneous spending and to attach text suspending the country's self-imposed borrowing cap for two years.

The new demand -- aimed at freeing up Trump from debt negotiations -- caught Republicans off-guard and they spent Thursday scrambling to write a new, pared-back package that could keep fiscal conservatives, Trump, Musk and Democrats happy.

It proved an impossible task, with Democrats feeling betrayed over the collapse of the bipartisan agreement and dozens of Republicans rebelling against their own leadership.

"For decades, the Republican Party has lectured America about fiscal responsibility, about the debt and the deficit. It's always been phony," Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the House floor.

Vice president-elect JD Vance blamed Democrats, arguing that they had "voted to shut down the government" in a bid to thwart Trump's agenda -- even though the Republicans are in the majority.

The failed vote marked the first major defeat for Trump a month before he enters office, as he and Musk had both thrown their weight behind the revised plan.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget has already begun contacting agencies about a potential shutdown, and Republicans have offered no clear path for getting a new bill through the House.

Funding the government is always fraught and lawmakers are under pressure this time around because they failed to agree on full-year budgets for 2025, despite months of negotiations.

Speaker Johnson has been facing criticism from all sides and his job looks under threat when he stands for reelection in January.

The Louisiana congressman was blamed for misjudging his own members' tolerance for the original funding patch's spiraling costs, and for being blindsided by Musk and Trump.

Democrats, who control the Senate, have little political incentive to help Republicans and Jeffries has insisted they will only vote for the bipartisan package, meaning Trump's party will have to go it alone on any further efforts on Friday.

This is something the fractious Republicans -- who can afford to lose only a handful of members in any House vote -- have not managed in any major bill in this Congress.

Tags
Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Most Read
US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Who Was Bob Lee? Nima Momeni Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

Matt Gaetz's exit as pick for attorney general marks Donald Trump's first setback in appointing allies to key positions
House Ethics Committee Votes To Release Report On Ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz Amid Allegations
Neil Cavuto
Neil Cavuto Net Worth: Veteran Fox News Business Anchor Quits After 28 Years
US President-elect Donald Trump has launched a slate of lawsuits that critics worry could push media to self-censor
With Spate Of Lawsuits, Trump Goes After US Media
Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying away, saying his presence would 'wreck' the summit
Russia Detains Uzbek Man Over Killing Of General Linked To Ukraine Charges
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics