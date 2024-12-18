News

Dutch Authorities Fine Netflix 4.75 Mn Euros Over Personal Data Use

By
Netflix said it was appealing against the decision
Netflix said it was appealing against the decision AFP

Dutch authorities fined video streaming giant Netflix 4.75 million euros ($4.98 million) Wednesday over its handling of subscribers' personal data, which it said was unclear or incomplete in several respects.

Netflix said it had appealed against the fine, noting it had cooperated with the data protection authorities and already changed its policies.

"Between 2018 and 2020, Netflix did not provide customers with enough information about what the company does with their personal data," said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.

"And the information that Netflix did provide was unclear in some areas," the AP added.

The authorities also noted that Netflix had since updated its privacy statement and improved its information to subscribers over the use of data.

"A company like that, with a turnover of billions and millions of customers worldwide, has to explain properly to its customers how it handles their personal data," said AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen.

"That must be crystal clear. Especially if the customer asks about this. And that was not in order."

The data protection watchdog said Netflix was unclear or provided insufficient information in several areas.

It said Netflix was not clear over why it was collecting personal data, which is shared with other parties, how long the data is kept, and how the data is kept secure when transmitted outside Europe.

"Since this investigation began over five years ago, we have cooperated with the Dutch Data Protection Authority and proactively evolved our privacy information to provide even greater clarity to our members," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

"We have objected to this decision."

Tags
Netflix
Most Read
US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Who Was Bob Lee? Nima Momeni Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
ABC News Pays $15M To Trump Over Defamation Settlement
The leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz is well ahead in opinion polls
Germany's Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Early Elections
Missing 8-Month-Old Girl ‘Nyla Crockett’ Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
Amber Alert West Virginia: Search On For 15-Month-Old Girl Makynlee Morrow
A handout photograph by the civil aviation authority shows damage in the control tower at Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi Airport after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte
At Least 14 Killed As Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics