Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise New Album

By
Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise new album on Friday, the 12-track 'GNX'
Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise new album on Friday, the 12-track 'GNX' AFP

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Friday with the unannounced release of a 12-track album.

"GNX," the performer's sixth studio album, appeared on streaming services without fanfare at midday on the US East Coast (1700 GMT).

The offering from the 37-year-old comes at the end of a year that has seen his music fueled by a feud with Drake, a spat that produced some of the year's biggest hits.

One of them, Lamar's "Not Like Us," grabbed the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and garnered him a number of Grammy nominations for next year's gala.

"GNX" is the first album from Lamar since his mega-selling "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" in 2022, which itself came after a five-year wait.

Friday's release is timely for an artist who will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, a coveted showcase that takes place in the middle of the NFL season finale, which is routinely watched by around a third of Americans.

Tags
Kendrick Lamar
Most Read
FBI

Trump Rules Out Mike Rogers For FBI Director, Says He Never Gave It A Thought

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley Blasts Trump's Cabinet Picks Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. Over Controversial Stances
South Korean engineers work on a 120mm self-propelled mortar at the Hanwha Aerospace factory in Changwon
Inside The South Korean Weapons Factory That Could Supply Kyiv
Donald Trump told US voters he could 'fix' America
Laken Riley Murder Trial: Trump Reacts To Accused Jose Ibarra's Sentencing
A fresh draft deal published at the deadlocked COP29 climate talks shows rich and poor countries still divided
Nations Race To Land Climate Deal As COP29 Draft Rejected
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics