U.S. Politics

Trump Names Loyalist Matthew Whitaker As NATO Ambassador

By
Matthew Whitaker was formerly acting attorney general under Donald Trump's first presidency
Matthew Whitaker was formerly acting attorney general under Donald Trump's first presidency AFP

President-elect Donald Trump, who has long criticized NATO as overly reliant on American money, on Wednesday nominated loyalist Matthew Whitaker to the crucial post of ambassador to the alliance.

"Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended," Trump said in a statement.

"Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability - He will put AMERICA FIRST," Trump said.

Whitaker served as acting attorney general during Trump's first term.

NATO has been bracing for Trump's return to the White House after he threatened in February to stop guaranteeing US protection for member states if he did not believe they contributed enough financially.

Alliance chief Mark Rutte was quick to congratulate the Republican after his election victory and played up the positive impact he said Trump could have.

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said.

Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey
Trump Appoints TV Celebrity 'Dr. Oz' To Key US Health Post
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics