World

UN Condemns 'Acts Reminiscent Of The Gravest International Crimes' In Gaza

By
War has raged in Gaza since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel
War has raged in Gaza since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel AFP

A top UN official on Tuesday condemned "daily cruelty" in Gaza, describing "acts reminiscent of the gravest international crimes" as Israel continues its daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

Speaking to the Security Council, Joyce Msuya, interim chief of the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA), described civilians driven from their homes and "forced to witness their family members killed, burned and buried alive" in Gaza, which she called "a wasteland of rubble."

"What distinction was made, and what precautions were taken, if more than 70 percent of civilian housing is either damaged or destroyed?" Msuya said. "We are witnessing acts reminiscent of the gravest international crimes."

"The daily cruelty we see in Gaza seems to have no limits," she added.

Msuya's comments come amid an Israeli campaign in northern Gaza that she described as an "intensified, extreme, and accelerated version of the horrors of the past year."

The Security Council meeting Msuya addressed was focused on a recent UN-backed report that warned of "an imminent and substantial likelihood of famine."

Aid has been routinely blocked from entering the territory and international anti-poverty charity Oxfam over the weekend accused Israel of using "starvation as a weapon of war."

October saw the lowest amount of aid entering Gaza this year, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, even as Israel announced Tuesday the opening of a new border crossing point for aid trucks.

War has raged in Gaza since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 43,665 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Tags
Gaza
Most Read
President Donald Trump had a controversial relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Refutes Claims Of Trump-Putin Discussion On Ukraine Conflict De-escalation

Three decades on from independence, Kyrgyzstan is still dealing with the consequences of the Cold War nuclear arms race
Toxic Towns In Kyrgyzstan Battling Radioactive Danger
Before it was clear he would win the election, Donald Trump initially made the unfounded claim that police were responding to 'massive cheating' in Philadelphia
Election Fraud Claims Go Silent After Trump Win
Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war in Gaza shelter in tents at Palestine Stadium in Gaza City, in the territory's north
Deadly Strikes On Gaza, Lebanon As Israel Faces Aid Deadline
The euro hit a one-year dollar low on Tuesday, dropping below $1.06
Global Stocks Slip As Markets Take Post-US Election Breather
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics