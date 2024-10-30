UBS Smashes Forecasts With $1.4 Bn Net Profit

By
UBS found the keys to success in the third quarter, smashing analyst expectations
UBS found the keys to success in the third quarter, smashing analyst expectations AFP

Swiss banking giant UBS said Wednesday it earned a net profit of $1.4 billion in the third quarter, beating analyst expectations.

The bank, which suffered a $715 million loss in the same period last year after the forced takeover of rival Credit Suisse, posted a five percent increase in revenue to $12.3 billion.

Analysts polled by Swiss agency AWP expected profit of $758 million on revenue of $11.5 billion.

UBS shares initially rose more than two percent in morning trading, but then turned lower, dropping nearly three percent.

UBS said current conditions should continue in the fourth quarter "against the backdrop of anticipation of a soft landing for the US economy".

"The macroeconomic outlook, on the other hand, is looking gloomier in the rest of the world," the bank said, stressing that uncertainties related to geopolitical conflicts and the US election "could affect investor behavior."

The bank saw revenues climb by four percent in its wealth management activities, and by 22 percent in its investment bank.

During the quarter, it also achieved an additional $800 million in savings, saying it was "ahead of schedule for the financial and operational integration" of Credit Suisse.

"UBS appears to be one step ahead with its cost reduction plans and now expects cumulative gross cost reductions of $7.5 bn by the end of 2024 compared to $7 bn previously," said Zurcher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Klien in a note to clients.

The overall target of $13 bn in savings by the end of 2026 remains unchanged, he noted.

In 2023, the banking giant was forced to buy its former rival under pressure from Swiss authorities to avoid a bankruptcy of what was then the second largest bank in Switzerland.

In addition to cleaning up bad debts at Credit Suisse's investment bank, UBS faced huge challenges in integrating the bank.

It has been migrating client accounts on a country-by-country basis, with the transfer of the major retail Swiss operation set for next year.

"The migration of data of 1.3 mn clients poses the next big challenge," said Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti.

"However, the first wave of client account migrations has been completed successfully and the bank has (so far) been ahead of schedule on issues it can control," he added.

Most Read
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army media office on October 27, 2023 shows missiles being fired during a military drill in the Isfahan province in central Iran

Iran Moves To Triple Military Budget Amid Israel Tensions

Former US presidentp Donald Trump and his wife Melania addressed voters at a rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York
Trump, Harris Lean On Traditional Bases Eight Days Before US Vote
Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wait for a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024.
Down To The Wire: Trump, Harris In Final Week Push
Trump held a rally Tuesday evening in Allentown, Pennsylvania, delivering his signature aggressive rhetoric
Trump, Harris In Frantic Campaign Push As US Election Nears
Afghanistan's morality ministry has informed journalists that a ban on taking and publishing images of living things would be gradually implemented
Afghanistan Morality Ministry Spreads 'Living Things' Images Ban
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics