Missing scissors forces shut down of major airport in Japan

A pair of missing scissors forced the shutdown of one of Japan's busiest airports.

The scissors had been used at a store in the departure area of a domestic flight and caused an hours-long security search at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido.

Due to heightened concerns over the potential threat that the missing scissors could be used as a weapon on board a flight, 36 flights were canceled on Saturday, and another 201 were delayed amid the search, according to CNN.

"We are aware that the incident occurred due to the lack of proper usage, storage, and management systems by the store users," New Chitose Airport's operators said in a statement.

The airport handles approximately 15 million passengers a year. It was especially busy due to travelers returning home from a Japanese holiday, NDTV reported.

Japanese rock band 9mm Parabellum Bullet was among the affected by passengers and the band missed its performance at the Rising Sun music festival in Hokkaido.

"We will definitely get our revenge!!" the band said in a statement posted on the event's website.

Several travelers also took to social media to voice their frustrations.

"I feel like crying because my flight was canceled due to someone losing a pair of scissors," one user wrote on X.

"Because of this incident, the flight I was supposed to take was canceled, and now my reunion with my family, which I was looking forward to, has been shortened. It's a major disappointment," said another.

The scissors were eventually located, and flights resumed.

"We will investigate this incident, determine its cause, and prevent its recurrence. We will also reaffirm that this incident could relate to hijacking and terrorist attacks, and we will ensure that all airport personnel are fully aware of the importance of management," the airport operators stated.