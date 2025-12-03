Is Ohio State Losing Its Top WR Commit? Chris Henry Jr. Reconsiders Future After Brian Hartline's Exit

Ohio State's recruiting momentum has just taken a significant hit. Brian Hartline's departure to take the head coaching job at USF means the Buckeyes now face the real possibility of losing Chris Henry Jr., the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Hartline's Departure Reshapes Ohio State's Recruiting Landscape

According to Sports Illustrated, Hartline's influence at Ohio State had equaled none, with stars such as Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Garrett Wilson having flourished under his watch. That track record made him a cornerstone of the Buckeyes' recruiting success.

It appears that the news of Hartline leaving Columbus shook things up immediately. Chris Henry Jr., who has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023, said that he was "shook" by the announcement. He delayed signing during the early period due to the uncertainty.

Oregon Pushes Hard as Chris Henry Jr. Reconsiders

With Hartline gone, Oregon quickly emerged as a leading contender to flip Henry. The Ducks are also navigating their own coaching transition, but Henry's growing relationship with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has made the program a serious threat.

Oregon remains the strongest challenger to Ohio State, even with the departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein for the head coaching job at Kentucky. Henry is "highly considering" making a switch to the Ducks in assessing his future.

Texas Enters the Race With a Massive NIL Pitch

And the competition doesn't stop with Oregon. Texas has jumped into the fray with a substantial NIL package in an effort to pry Henry away to Austin. Henry remains firmly in the sights of the Longhorns, who have been aggressive about bringing in elite talent.

While Texas is pushing hard, reports indicate Oregon still holds an edge, but the Buckeyes remain in contention as Henry continues weighing his options.

USC Joins the Mix as Another Threat

Lurking in the background is USC. Though considered a dark horse, the Trojans do have one big advantage: Henry has close friends on campus. And those friends could play a pivotal role in his decision when he weighs long-term fit, development, and personal relationships.

Where Does Chris Henry Jr. Stand Among Elites in 2026?

Chris Henry Jr. is thought of by consensus as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class. Rivals and ESPN each have him atop the position rankings, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 15 overall recruit in the nation, while the 247Sports Composite rates him No. 3 among wideouts and No. 32 overall.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com