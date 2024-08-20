A judge will allow a New Mexico firefighter accused of gang-raping a colleague's sister to travel outside the state.

Anthony Martin, 44, has been charged with second-degree sexual criminal penetration in connection with the alleged rape of an Albuquerque Fire Rescue lieutenant's sister, according to police, KOAT-TV reported.

Fellow firefighters, Angel Portillo, 32, and Aden Heyman, 46, face identical charges.

The trio allegedly took turns sexually assaulting the victim at Martin's home during a get-together in July 2023.

The victim told police she spent the day at a firefighter golf event and was later invited to swim at Martin's apartment, during which the group got drunk, KOB-TV reported, citing the criminal complaint.

She said she later woke up to her attackers raping her in a bed, with Martin allegedly "coaching them on how to rape."

The woman escaped through a bathroom window, the Associated Press reported.

In September 2023, Martin was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, only for a judge to allow him to remove it in January, according to KOAT. Furthermore this week, Judge Britt Baca granted Martin permission for interstate travel.

"Come do a (screening) on Thursday before you leave and then when you come back, but I will permit that because as far as conditions of release goes, I don't see this being in violation," Baca said in a court hearing Monday, according to the station.

Portillo and Heyman were fired at the culmination of an internal investigation, while Martin retired after being placed on administrative leave.

The suspects face up to nine years in prison if convicted.