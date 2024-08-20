Sports

A college football team is wearing QR codes on their helmets to raise money

'It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact'

By Nina Joudeh
TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas A&M v Oklahoma State TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas A&M v Oklahoma State
The QR code makes its debut in the season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium, home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tim Warner/Getty Images

The college football team at Oklahoma State will wear QR codes on their helmets this season to raise money for the general team fund, helping to increase the program's name, likeness, and image.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.

"It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players," the coach added.

Each player will wear a 1.5-square-inch decal that features their name and number on their helmet as well as a bag tag, according to The Associated Press.

Players carry the bags during a pregame walk before home games at Boone Pickens Stadium and when traveling.

While they won't be visible from the stands, they are expected to stand out in close-ups during broadcasts and post-game photos that are used on social media.

The QR codes will be implemented at the season opener at home against defending FCS champion South Dakota State on August 31.

Oklahoma State believes it will be the first time a college football team rolls out QR codes during regular-season games.

Oklahoma State, Cowboys, Football, Players, College
