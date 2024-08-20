Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops

A Texas man who allegedly tried to run over his girlfriend following a physical altercation outside a Houston nightclub ended up fatally plowing into a stranger, cops said.

Sanden James George, 35, has been charged with murder and assault on a family member, according to the Houston Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get into a physical altercation with a woman.

George allegedly intended to run over his 24-year-old girlfriend outside the Midtown nightclub, when he struck and killed a 41-year-old female bystander with his car around 3 a.m. Sunday, said authorities.

The girlfriend was not seriously injured.

George allegedly ran away on foot but was captured soon after. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was then put into police custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Police identified the victim as Cindy Reyes, a nightclub manager in the area who was on her way home, according to KPRC-TV. She was 41 years old, according to police.