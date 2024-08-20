Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops

George allegedly fled on foot, but was captured soon after.

By Tristan Balagtas
Sanden George
Sanden James George, 35, has been charged with murder and assault on a family member, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston PD

A Texas man who allegedly tried to run over his girlfriend following a physical altercation outside a Houston nightclub ended up fatally plowing into a stranger, cops said.

Sanden James George, 35, has been charged with murder and assault on a family member, according to the Houston Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get into a physical altercation with a woman.

George allegedly intended to run over his 24-year-old girlfriend outside the Midtown nightclub, when he struck and killed a 41-year-old female bystander with his car around 3 a.m. Sunday, said authorities.

The girlfriend was not seriously injured.

George allegedly ran away on foot but was captured soon after. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was then put into police custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Police identified the victim as Cindy Reyes, a nightclub manager in the area who was on her way home, according to KPRC-TV. She was 41 years old, according to police.

Tags
Murder, Domestic dispute, Assault, Texas, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics