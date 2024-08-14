U.S.

8-year-old girl uses baseball bat to fend off liquor store robber

'I'm proud of her,' the girl's father said

By Tristan Balagtas
Conchobhar Joseph Morrell
Conchobhar Joseph Morrell, 37, allegedly brought a bottle of liquor to the checkout counter, placed what appeared to be a gun next to it, and demanded the father hand over all of the cash in the register, police said Ramsey County Jail

A Minnesota father is filled with gratitude after his 8-year-old daughter helped him fend off an armed liquor store robber by beating him with a baseball bat.

The unidentified dad was working at a Twin Cities, Minnesota, liquor store Saturday night when Conchobhar Joseph Morrell, 37, allegedly brought a bottle of liquor to the checkout counter, placed what appeared to be a gun next to it, and demanded the father hand over all of the cash in the register, police said, according to the Star Tribune.

The victim agreed to hand over the money, but asked Morrell to put the gun away because his daughter was in the store.

Instead, Morrell allegedly went behind the counter and attempted to grab the cash himself, triggering a physical altercation between the two men.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed the victim's 8-year-old daughter intervene and come to her dad's rescue with an aluminum baseball bat, striking the suspect several times, police said, according to KARE-TV and KMSP-TV.

"I'm proud of her," her father said, according to the Tribune. "She's a good girl."

Morrell allegedly fled the store, but police soon caught up to him and initiated his arrest.

The investigation revealed the handgun was in fact a BB gun.

Authorities charged him with first-degree robbery.

