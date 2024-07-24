Elderly Man Run Over for Putting up Trump Sign in Front Yard

An ATV driver accused of running over an elderly man for putting up a Donald Trump sign in his front yard in what investigators have called a "politically motivated" attack was found dead, said police.

The 22-year-old assailant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in Quincy Township, Michigan, Monday.

Officers responded to the residence after the suspect called 911 and stated he wanted to confess to "a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours" and requested dispatch "send someone to pick me up," according to the Houghton County Sheriff's Office. The man was subsequently found dead.

At his home, investigators said they recovered the vehicle used earlier in the attack that left the 80-year-old Trump advocate in critical condition.

The ATV driver is believed to be involved in a total of three incidents Sunday, targeting "both Trump and law enforcement supporters" according to police.

Police said the 22-year-old first ripped up the 80-year-old man's Trump signs Sunday evening, only to return later on his ATV, striking the victim from behind as he tried to re-erect his signs, CNN reported.

Two hours later, the suspect continued on his crime spree and vandalized two pickup trucks – one which displayed a Trump sticker, and another that displayed a "thin blue line" law enforcement sticker.

Police said surveillance footage tied the 22-year-old to all the crime scenes and there is no evidence of a relationship between the suspect and victims.