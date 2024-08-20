WKU ordered to release sexual misconduct records

A judge has ordered Western Kentucky University to release sexual misconduct records related to investigations of its employees following a year-long lawsuit between the university and two student news organizations.

The original records requests were filed in 2015 by the University of Kentucky's student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, and in 2016 by WKU's student newspaper, the College Heights Herald, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Both student organizations requested Title IX investigation records revealing sexual misconduct allegations made against university employees.

WKU initially refused to turn the records over after the requests were filed; however, student reporters filed an appeal with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

The school then sued the student newspapers in Warren Circuit Court to block access to the records.

WKU argued that releasing the names of employees who were accused of sexual misconduct or incorrectly accused could reveal their identities.

Last week, Judge Christopher Cohron in Warren Circuit Court said WKU must produce the records requested with minimal redactions.

The director of student publications at WKU, Chuck Clark, said he was pleased with the ruling, despite how long it took.

"Initially, this case was about getting any records at all, but over the past couple of years, it has been about what the students saw as excessive redaction of those records," Clark said in an email to the Herald-Leader.

Jace Lux, a spokesperson for WKU said, "Since the litigation began, the university's intention has been to protect the privacy interests of employees in compliance with the law who were found to have not violated university policy."

The Kernel and the Herald also requested that WKU pay its attorney's fees and costs in the lawsuit, but that was denied in the order.