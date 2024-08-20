U.S.

U.S.

WKU ordered to release sexual misconduct records

'It's about what the students saw as excessive redaction of those records'

By Nina Joudeh
WKU LAWSUIT WKU LAWSUIT
A judge ordered Western Kentucky to turn over records of sexual misconduct investigations last week following a years-long lawsuit between the university and two student news organizations. Western Kentucky University

A judge has ordered Western Kentucky University to release sexual misconduct records related to investigations of its employees following a year-long lawsuit between the university and two student news organizations.

The original records requests were filed in 2015 by the University of Kentucky's student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, and in 2016 by WKU's student newspaper, the College Heights Herald, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Both student organizations requested Title IX investigation records revealing sexual misconduct allegations made against university employees.

WKU initially refused to turn the records over after the requests were filed; however, student reporters filed an appeal with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

The school then sued the student newspapers in Warren Circuit Court to block access to the records.

WKU argued that releasing the names of employees who were accused of sexual misconduct or incorrectly accused could reveal their identities.

Last week, Judge Christopher Cohron in Warren Circuit Court said WKU must produce the records requested with minimal redactions.

The director of student publications at WKU, Chuck Clark, said he was pleased with the ruling, despite how long it took.

"Initially, this case was about getting any records at all, but over the past couple of years, it has been about what the students saw as excessive redaction of those records," Clark said in an email to the Herald-Leader.

Jace Lux, a spokesperson for WKU said, "Since the litigation began, the university's intention has been to protect the privacy interests of employees in compliance with the law who were found to have not violated university policy."

The Kernel and the Herald also requested that WKU pay its attorney's fees and costs in the lawsuit, but that was denied in the order.

Read more
Tags
Lawsuit
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics